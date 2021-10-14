Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

Streaming issues? Report here
051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - blind adventurer Christopher Venter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christpher Venter
Today at 13:33
Eyecare interview
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Muir
Andy Muir cell (backup only)
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - How the sighted can help the blind to "see"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terry Winship
Today at 15:20
The Global Energy Crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 16:05
PPE Price Gourge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 16:20
COVID, Pregnancy and vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Dvora Joseph Davey
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde COVID Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Introducing Being Dianne
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qarnita Loxton
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ACDP marches to Constitutional Court to protest against mandatory vaccination Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola. 14 October 2021 12:43 PM
Winde wants to take over policing powers in WC - and Action Society supports him Premier Alan Winde discusses challenges with police resources in the Western Cape, and Action Society joins calls for SAPS devolut... 14 October 2021 10:56 AM
Dis-Chem Foundation helps 'Home from Home' support vulnerable children John Maytham chats to the home's social worker Suzette Sampson and Dischem Foundation's Sherry Saltzman. 14 October 2021 8:57 AM
View all Local
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi. 13 October 2021 2:40 PM
Murder accused Mandla Msibi fired as MEC, asked to step aside by Mpumalanga ANC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to acting Mpumalanga ANC secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali about Mandla Msibi's fate. 13 October 2021 1:17 PM
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents' Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office. 13 October 2021 10:00 AM
View all Politics
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds… Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 14 October 2021 9:16 AM
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots' Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 October 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s 3rd best-selling car Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 13 October 2021 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa. 13 October 2021 11:37 AM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

14 October 2021 9:16 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Uber
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Frans Hiemstra

Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.

  • Listeners have been inundating Moloto with messages of bad experiences they’ve had with Uber

  • Uber implores riders to use its rating system – it promises action

  • The company does vehicle inspections; riders are encouraged to give feedback on the state of the car

  • Uber recently launched a “women-rider preferred” product to encourage more female drivers to join

Is Uber getting worse, like some of our listeners are suggesting? © lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Uber has become indispensable for an increasing number of people.

At first, it was a novelty with frequent good experiences, says breakfast show host Refilwe Moloto.

However, of late she has taken quite a few questionable rides in unkept vehicles, and she doesn’t feel safe.

Does Uber have a handle on its drivers and their cars?

Moloto interviewed Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa (scroll up to listen, scroll down for listener comments).

We want to live up to the promise we made in the beginning. It’s sad for me to hear that you’re receiving complaints… I don’t like hearing it’s difficult to get hold of us…

Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

If you have a bad experience, you have to use the two-way rating system… We try and keep the feedback loop a little bit anonymous… Discrimination is 100% against our community guidelines… it goes both ways…

Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

Uber Go is a more affordable product…

Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

We run vehicle inspections… if you experience a vehicle that you’re not comfortable with, give feedback… The driver will have to fix his car.

Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

We recently launched a women-rider preferred product… We’ve started seeing a lot more female drivers join the platform… If a rider does anything inappropriate… we follow up with the driver… We have a panic button…

Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

We do act, but we won’t tell you what we did…

Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

The following are comments (we have their names and contact details) from the show on 17 September:

  • 90% of my experiences with Uber is negative. The drivers come across impolite. They can cancel on you, but if they misbehave there is no accountability. Sometimes you can wait an hour for your ride because no one is picking up, them profiling your destination. Then saying, they’re looking for a profitable ride. They do not value our support of their business. - Priscilla, Paarl

  • I live in Mitchell's Plain. Every time I need to use an Uber, the drivers tell me that it is dangerous. Some of them blatantly refuse to take me. I feel increasingly uncomfortable using an Uber. One driver even told me that I am not black enough to live in this country. He was a foreigner. Seriously, this is becoming crazy. - Renee

  • Uber's own policy says children may not ride with them. But teenagers are driven by Uber all the time. No enforcement of Uber's own policy. So, who is responsible when something terrible happens to a child? Uber? Parents? Driver? As a parent, I refused point-blank to let my teenagers Uber, but I was in the minority. Luckily, they can drive now, but Uber is looking the other way and pocketing the cash while kids ride, i.e., profiting from the violation of its own community rules. In addition, if kids are riding illegally, what about insurance?

  • I have waited up to 45 minutes from Montague Gardens and generally they cancel. My account gets debited, and it takes weeks to get a refund when they are cancelled. I use Bolt now and find their service far superior, though many of the drivers are on both platforms. I use my car a lot more now though but find Bolt far more efficient. I have deleted the Uber App. - Steven

  • Uber just got to the airport with my mom going to the Eastern Cape. I drove and had to take the long parking fees because Uber drivers kept on cancelling. It’s so annoying and, yes, 100% the service has declined dramatically along with the quality of the cars.

  • Uber drivers accept trips while still completing existing trips. A five-minute wait remains a five-minute wait for the next 25 to sometimes 30 minutes. When you call the driver for an explanation the drivers don’t accept the call and when you request the driver cancel the trip they won’t. The reply message is simply ‘you cancel’. When the client cancels, it triggers a cancellation fee. This has happened twice in succession. - Greg, Milnerton




14 October 2021 9:16 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Uber
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Frans Hiemstra

More from Business

It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping

14 October 2021 11:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots'

13 October 2021 9:01 PM

Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

13 October 2021 8:22 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs

13 October 2021 7:43 PM

The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When might happen next for China and Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:15 PM

Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode

13 October 2021 6:52 PM

'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local supplier probed for unsafe fruit concentrate use in recalled apple juices

13 October 2021 4:32 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about the massive recall of various 100% apple juice products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki becomes South Africa’s 3rd best-selling car

13 October 2021 2:27 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'

13 October 2021 11:37 AM

John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Spur, founded 54 years ago with R4000 and a taste for life

13 October 2021 10:47 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Spur Steak Ranch founder Allen Ambor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping

14 October 2021 11:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Foundation helps 'Home from Home' support vulnerable children

14 October 2021 8:57 AM

John Maytham chats to the home's social worker Suzette Sampson and Dischem Foundation's Sherry Saltzman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

13 October 2021 8:22 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode

13 October 2021 6:52 PM

'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why property is so expensive in Cape Town

13 October 2021 2:40 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki becomes South Africa’s 3rd best-selling car

13 October 2021 2:27 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants

13 October 2021 1:26 PM

Cape Town pastor, Kyle Driver, speaks to Lester Kiewit about gifting cars to his congregants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'

13 October 2021 11:37 AM

John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'

12 October 2021 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'

12 October 2021 8:29 PM

The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Loadshedding suspended but could kick in again at short notice - Eskom

It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma Foundation hosts prayer meeting for former president

14 October 2021 12:36 PM

ACDP march to ensure COVID vaccine remains optional under way

14 October 2021 12:26 PM

Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence

14 October 2021 12:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA