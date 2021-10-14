Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…





Listeners have been inundating Moloto with messages of bad experiences they’ve had with Uber

Uber implores riders to use its rating system – it promises action

The company does vehicle inspections; riders are encouraged to give feedback on the state of the car

Uber recently launched a “women-rider preferred” product to encourage more female drivers to join

Is Uber getting worse, like some of our listeners are suggesting? © lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Uber has become indispensable for an increasing number of people.

At first, it was a novelty with frequent good experiences, says breakfast show host Refilwe Moloto.

However, of late she has taken quite a few questionable rides in unkept vehicles, and she doesn’t feel safe.

Does Uber have a handle on its drivers and their cars?

Moloto interviewed Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa (scroll up to listen, scroll down for listener comments).

We want to live up to the promise we made in the beginning. It’s sad for me to hear that you’re receiving complaints… I don’t like hearing it’s difficult to get hold of us… Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

If you have a bad experience, you have to use the two-way rating system… We try and keep the feedback loop a little bit anonymous… Discrimination is 100% against our community guidelines… it goes both ways… Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

Uber Go is a more affordable product… Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

We run vehicle inspections… if you experience a vehicle that you’re not comfortable with, give feedback… The driver will have to fix his car. Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

We recently launched a women-rider preferred product… We’ve started seeing a lot more female drivers join the platform… If a rider does anything inappropriate… we follow up with the driver… We have a panic button… Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

We do act, but we won’t tell you what we did… Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

The following are comments (we have their names and contact details) from the show on 17 September: