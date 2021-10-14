NCC boss reiterates need for SA food safety regulator after apple juice recall
- National Consumer Commission (NCC) is probing the conduct of supplier Elgin Fruit Juice in the wake of the apple juice recall
- Coca-Cola Beverages, Pioneer Foods, and Woolworths had to recall some of their apple juice products due to a health risk identified by the companies
- All three of them used unsafe 100% apple juice concentrate supplied by Elgin Fruit Juice
- NCC acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza says South Africa needs a dedicated food safety authority
Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza believes that the recent apple juice recall has demonstrated why a dedicated regulatory authority is needed to enforce South Africa's food safety legislation.
Some batches of apple juices produced by Coca-Cola Beverages, Pioneer Foods, and Woolworths have been recalled in recent weeks after they were found to contain high levels of the toxin patulin.
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced on Wednesday that is investigating the conduct of Elgin Fruit Juice, a supplier of 100% apple juice concentrate based in the Western Cape.
The NCC believes that the company could have caused the apple juice recall by supplying goods that are unsafe or pose a potential risk to the public.
RELATED: Local supplier probed for unsafe fruit concentrate use in recalled apple juices
Mabuza says the NCC investigation will ascertain why the food safety risk was only identified once the products were already on the shelves.
She says there are industry standards and protocols in place for food and beverage manufacturers when there are cases of "anomalies".
According to Mabuza, the recent recall has once again highlighted the need for a regulatory body that specifically deals with South Africa's food industry.
While various laws and government departments share the responsibility for South Africa’s regulatory environment on food safety, the food and beverage industry does not have an appointed regulator.
Mabuza says the establishment of a food safety regulatory authority could help protect consumers, the food industry, and South Africa's international reputation from any further harm.
At the production level, we have a lot of other things that are going wrong that could have been mitigated properly before those products even reach the consumers, but then it seems it did not happen.Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
If there is a specific food regulator, I am sure that they would have a focused view on food production and food safety in the country.Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
That is not only talking about the safety of South Africans, it's also talking about the brands of all the other companies that were affected and it's also talking about products that are coming from South Africa that might be compromising us as a South African brand if people are looking at what we are manufacturing and our export markets as well, it's far reaching.Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
We have to be worried, for us a commission, this became a concern give the consumption of 100% juices by especially the children and the elderly... In looking at the three recalls, we had to connect the dots...Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
The responsibility of the manufacturer, even if the fungus is naturally occurring, is that it has to be controlled to certain levels that are permissible that would not be posing any harm to us when we consume it. In this case, it exceeded that 50 unit per gram. That would be it was detrimental to our health as well.Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_88266791_women-technologists-at-ice-cream-factory-warehouse.html
