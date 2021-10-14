State points out pattern as court hears closing arguments in Nomia Ndlovu trial
- Judgment has been reserved in the trial of fraud and murder accused Nomia Ndlovu
- Ndlovu is accused of murdering five relatives and a boyfriend to cash in on insurance claims
- During closing arguments, the State pointed to all the evidence suggesting Ndlovu is guilty
Judgment has been reserved in the trial of fraud and murder accused Nomia Ndlovu after closing arguments were heard on Thursday morning.
Ndlovu has been accused of orchestrating the murders of five relatives and her lover to cash in on insurance claims between 2012 and 2018.
It is alleged that Ndlovu benefitted nearly R1.4 million from the claims.
In the closing arguments, State prosecutor Riana Williams stated that there is enough evidence before the court for it to find Ndlovu guilty.
Williams identified a pattern of inconsistencies in Ndlovu's statements to the court, says Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.
The prosecution also noted that Ndlovu became evasive and even argumentative in court when she failed to explain inconsistencies in some of her statements.
Sefularo says the State also established some similarities in how Ndlovu responded to the multiple murders.
The former Tembisa constable has denied any involvement in the deaths of her relatives and boyfriend.
Judgment in the matter is expected to be handed down on Friday 22 October.
The story is laden with detail as the State has tried to draw a pattern of inconsistencies in statements and affidavits that were earlier given by Nomia Ndlovu.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They have established a pattern that every time any of the deceased victims were found, she was always first at the scene or she was in close proximity... that meant that there was a high probability that she was involved.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The State also highlighted that Nomia Ndlovu had taken out these life covers or these policies in the names of her alleged victims and would claim within 2 to 4 days of them passing away. She was also privy to the detail that she would get a double payout if the deaths... were unnatural or due to an accident.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
