Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment. 14 October 2021 4:04 PM
Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba. 14 October 2021 2:19 PM
View all Local
Freedom Front Plus 'opening the doors' with more racially diverse list: Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the changing ideology of the Freedom Front Plu... 14 October 2021 5:58 PM
Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 14 October 2021 1:27 PM
Wesley Neumann sided with community to protect pupils from Covid - Hendricks Lester Kiewit speaks to Vernon Seymour, attorney of principal Wesley Neumann and past Trafalgar High principal Nadeem Hendricks. 14 October 2021 1:16 PM
View all Politics
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Business
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds… Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 14 October 2021 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa. 13 October 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk

14 October 2021 1:33 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Roland Schoeman

Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

The Pretoria-born South African swimming champ says he began taking an interest in swimming as a teenager. He went on to win multiple golds, silver, and bronze medals at the Olympics, the World Championship, and the Commonwealth Games between 2004 and 2012.

This Sunday Roland leaps out of the pool and behind the mic on CapeTalk to break you an hour of his favourite 80s and 90s tracks that are memorable in his life.

Tune in for #AnHourWith Roland Schoeman on Sunday 17 October from 10am to 11am.




14 October 2021 1:33 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Roland Schoeman

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves

8 October 2021 9:53 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town singer and actor Tarryn Lamb takes over CapeTalk airwaves

1 October 2021 11:00 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter and actor Tarryn Lamb on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes

17 September 2021 11:19 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk

9 September 2021 5:11 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

2 September 2021 3:13 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves

27 August 2021 6:16 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng spins her favourite tunes on Capetalk

19 August 2021 1:29 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday

12 August 2021 5:12 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk

5 August 2021 2:29 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks

29 July 2021 6:14 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

Business Lifestyle

Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence

Local

Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

EC ANC wants NMB mayoral candidate with right qualifications, experience

14 October 2021 7:52 PM

In about-face, Burundi receives first COVID vaccines

14 October 2021 7:29 PM

Numsa rejects new 6% wage offer in metals, engineering sector

14 October 2021 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA