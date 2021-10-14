Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk
The Pretoria-born South African swimming champ says he began taking an interest in swimming as a teenager. He went on to win multiple golds, silver, and bronze medals at the Olympics, the World Championship, and the Commonwealth Games between 2004 and 2012.
This Sunday Roland leaps out of the pool and behind the mic on CapeTalk to break you an hour of his favourite 80s and 90s tracks that are memorable in his life.
Tune in for #AnHourWith Roland Schoeman on Sunday 17 October from 10am to 11am.
