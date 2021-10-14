It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping
-
Companies abroad are creating apps to provide food close to expiry to consumers at a discount
-
Some of the best restaurants in the world are creating award-winning meals from ingredients such as stale bread and vegetable peels
-
Consumer attitudes must change; the apple with "imperfections" looks exactly like the “perfect” one when it is in your stomach
About 1.3 million tonnes of perfectly good food is thrown away each year while 690 million people go hungry, says Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen.
The World Economic Forum in 2020 listed global food crises as one of the world's top economic risks.
With this in mind, some companies are finding innovative ways to reduce waste.
Swedish food-waste app Karma allows consumers to purchase surplus food at reduced prices.
In Northern Ireland, they have an app called “Gander” which notifies shoppers the moment a food item close to expiry’s price is reduced.
The SpareEat app in Israel connects consumers to restaurants, supermarkets, and cafés so they can purchase surplus food.
Technology can help, but consumer and business attitudes around food waste also need to change.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed McFadyen about reducing food wastage (scroll up to listen).
The number of people who could be fed with that 1.3 million tonnes of food…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
Companies are creating apps and platforms which utilise existing food and delivery systems in order to match consumers who are looking for discounted food with companies that have a surplus… taking food close to expiry… and providing it to consumers at a discount…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
[Italian restaurateur Massimo Botterò] … have created amazing meals utilising stale bread, vegetable peels… for his restaurant, one of the best in the world…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
We need to change people’s attitude to food… a not-perfect apple… or stale bread… needs to be reutilised…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
In Brazil, it’s cheaper for companies to burn close to expired food than to distribute it to the hungry…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
