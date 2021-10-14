Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world





Christopher Venter, aka the Blind Scooter Guy, is almost ready to release his third book

The book reflects on his project Blind vs 2020 involving a series of challenges across the province last year

The blind thrill seeker is also planning two new challenges for 2022 - an exciting event at Killarney Racetrack and a construction project

Venter lost his sight in 2013 after catching a virus during a transcontinental fundraising trip

Image: @ChristopherVenterBlindAdventurer/Facebook

Author and motivational speaker Christopher Venter says his Blind vs 2020 Challenge last year helped him gain a new perspective on life.

The blind adventurer conquered 20 challenges last year in which he travelled by boat, boot, bike, beast, and other fascinating means.

His experiences from the Blind vs 2020 Challenge form the basis of his forthcoming book.

Reflecting on the year-long series, Venter says he gained a new outlook on his visual impairment and unlocked new levels of trust and communication with his sighted guides.

"I guess it's allowed to be a little calmer about being blind", the travel writer tells CapeTalk.

I was very angry for a long time, it was a frustrating time. This allows me to not only have a purpose, but it allows me to see the world and interact with people in a different way, and move forward I guess. Christopher Venter

There were 20 massive challenges I undertook by bike, boat, boot, beast, all sorts of things. I drove a new Land Rover for 50 kilometers, I rode a horse for 50 kilometers, sailed a yacht, did the Cape Town Cycle Tour... This is the story that is for my next book. Christopher Venter

RELATED: Blind adventurer describes putting back the pieces after losing his eyesight

Venter, who's commonly known as the Blind Scooter Guy, is already plotting his next adventures.

The thrill-seeker is planning an event at the Killarney International Raceway next year where he'll navigate his way around the racetrack 22 times, each time with a different sighted guide and using a different form of transportation.

The event, titled Going around Blind, will take place on Sunday 6 February 2022.

In other exciting news, Venter is also working on a home-building project after buying a plot of land on the Cape Whale Coast.

The entire construction project, titled #BuildingBlind, will be documented for another book and filmed for a documentary.