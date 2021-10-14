ACDP marches to Constitutional Court to protest against mandatory vaccination





The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) marched to the Constitutional court on Thursday to voice its opposition to mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.

South Africans have a Constitutional right to refuse Covid-19 vaccination.

© andreisavko/123rf.com

RELATED: 'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'

The ACDP says they are not vaccine conspiracists but rather “freedom-loving South Africans that oppose the implementation of mandatory Covid-19 vaccines”.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola (scroll up to listen).

There are close to 100 people here today… Dominic Majola, reporter - Eyewitness News

… They say they are not against the vaccine, but they want the government to be transparent and tell people what exactly is in the vaccine… Dominic Majola, reporter - Eyewitness News