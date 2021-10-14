ACDP marches to Constitutional Court to protest against mandatory vaccination
The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) marched to the Constitutional court on Thursday to voice its opposition to mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.
South Africans have a Constitutional right to refuse Covid-19 vaccination.
RELATED: 'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'
The ACDP says they are not vaccine conspiracists but rather “freedom-loving South Africans that oppose the implementation of mandatory Covid-19 vaccines”.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola (scroll up to listen).
There are close to 100 people here today…Dominic Majola, reporter - Eyewitness News
… They say they are not against the vaccine, but they want the government to be transparent and tell people what exactly is in the vaccine…Dominic Majola, reporter - Eyewitness News
They are saying that the government said it will not be forced, but… it feels forced…Dominic Majola, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162610605_notepad-with-text-mandatory-vaccination-and-stethoscope-medical-concept-.html?vti=mnw51lp70skz0g0h2q-1-39
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'
John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.Read More
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout
John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.Read More
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice…
Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19?
John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa launches 'Vooma Vaccination Weekends' campaign
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)
Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council.Read More
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain.Read More
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office.Read More
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille
Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening.Read More
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis
John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work?
Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) Ebrahim Fakir explains.Read More
Covid-19 and state of municipalities will influence voting choices - researcher
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele about voter turnout ahead of the November polls.Read More
'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto.Read More
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular.Read More
I’m asking Sea Point, Central City voters for support - Eben Jansen, Dagga Party
Lester Kiewit interviews Eben Jansen, Dagga Party mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More