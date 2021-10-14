Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
On the couch - blind adventurer Christopher Venter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christpher Venter
Today at 13:33
Eyecare interview
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Muir
Andy Muir cell (backup only)
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - How the sighted can help the blind to "see"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terry Winship
Today at 15:20
The Global Energy Crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 16:05
PPE Price Gourge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 16:20
COVID, Pregnancy and vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Dvora Joseph Davey
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde COVID Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Introducing Being Dianne
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qarnita Loxton
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Home
arrow_forward
Local

ACDP marches to Constitutional Court to protest against mandatory vaccination

14 October 2021 12:43 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ACDP
Mandy Wiener
African Christian Democratic Party
Eyewitness News
The Midday Report
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
covid-19 vaccinations
Compulsory vaccination
mandatory vaccination
Dominic Majola

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) marched to the Constitutional court on Thursday to voice its opposition to mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.

South Africans have a Constitutional right to refuse Covid-19 vaccination.

© andreisavko/123rf.com

RELATED: 'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'

The ACDP says they are not vaccine conspiracists but rather "freedom-loving South Africans that oppose the implementation of mandatory Covid-19 vaccines".

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola (scroll up to listen).

There are close to 100 people here today…

Dominic Majola, reporter - Eyewitness News

… They say they are not against the vaccine, but they want the government to be transparent and tell people what exactly is in the vaccine…

Dominic Majola, reporter - Eyewitness News

They are saying that the government said it will not be forced, but… it feels forced…

Dominic Majola, reporter - Eyewitness News



