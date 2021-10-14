Wesley Neumann sided with community to protect pupils from Covid - Hendricks
- Principal of Heathfield High has been found guilty of misconduct by the WCED
- The misconduct charges related to a decision he took last year to allow pupils to stay home rather than return to school as per the WCED directive
- Neumann's lawyer Vernon Seymour and past Trafalgar High principal Nadeen Hendricks believe principals have a difficult balance between being answerable to the department and being accountable to the community
Wesley Neuwmann, the principal of Heathfield High School in Cape Town has been found guilty in a disciplinary hearing for not reopening the school as instructed during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A case of 11 counts of misconduct was opened against him in the middle of last year by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).
This, after Neumann had allowed pupils to remain at home rather than return to school on the date announced by the education department due to concerns about a surge in Covid-19 cases at that time.
We are very disappointed. We engaged in the process in good faith. We went to the DC hearing complied with all the directions he was requested to comply with but ultimately the findings came as no surprise to us.Vernon Seymour, Attorney for Wesley Neumann
What happened last year leading to this censure?
Between June and July 24th last year, that was the peak of the pandemic here in the W Cap. It was the first wave and nobody was quite sure how to respond to it and there were varied perspectives including from parents.Vernon Seymour, Attorney for Wesley Neumann
He says at the time, Neumann continuously consulted with the parents of the learners as well as the community and other stakeholders.
They adopted stances that were occasionally at odds with that of the education department and he was eventually then charged with misconduct and had to go and answer them at a DC.Vernon Seymour, Attorney for Wesley Neumann
The situation became a tightrope of responding to both the department, the school governing body, learners as well as parents, and the community, suggests Lester. Ultimately, to whom is a school principal answerable?
Principals face a real challenge today and during this, the education department kept reminding us that the school principal is a representative of the department and so his role is to carry out departmental directives.Vernon Seymour, Attorney for Wesley Neumann
He says the difficulty comes in because the principal's appointment is recommended by the School Governing Body (SGB) who decides what type of principal the school should have. The SGB then makes that submission to the employer which is the WCED.
The department then makes the appointment if they believe all the requirements and legal prescripts have been complied with.Vernon Seymour, Attorney for Wesley Neumann
This results in a principal ensuring everyone is happy - the community and the department - and he says this is not always possible.
Nadeem Hendricks, school principal at Trafalga High joined the discussion.
I am very, very angry and disturbed under the circumstances but we are used to this kind of stuff coming from the WCED.Nadeem Hendricks, Past principal - Trafalgar High
Hendricks says Neumann was selected by the school community to represent their welfare and it is sad that this is how the department has dealt with the situation.
There seems to be a complete disconnect between that understandingNadeem Hendricks, Past principal - Trafalgar High
People just don't understand Mr Neumann sided with his community because he saw the dangers of Covid on his children.Nadeem Hendricks, Past principal - Trafalgar High
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/arrowsmith2/arrowsmith22003/arrowsmith2200300025/143108935-students-wearing-mask-for-protect-corona-virus-or-covid-19-and-doing-exam-in-classroom-with-stress-1.jpg
More from Local
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment.Read More
Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence
Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba.Read More
State points out pattern as court hears closing arguments in Nomia Ndlovu trial
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo about the case against Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu.Read More
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
NCC boss reiterates need for SA food safety regulator after apple juice recall
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabuza about the apple recall investigation.Read More
ACDP marches to Constitutional Court to protest against mandatory vaccination
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola.Read More
Winde wants to take over policing powers in WC - and Action Society supports him
Premier Alan Winde discusses challenges with police resources in the Western Cape, and Action Society joins calls for SAPS devolution.Read More
More from Politics
Freedom Front Plus 'opening the doors' with more racially diverse list: Verwoerd
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the changing ideology of the Freedom Front Plus.Read More
Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi.Read More
Murder accused Mandla Msibi fired as MEC, asked to step aside by Mpumalanga ANC
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to acting Mpumalanga ANC secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali about Mandla Msibi's fate.Read More
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office.Read More
Orania's Joost Strydom: Manage friction through 'communities based on culture'
Orania movement head Joost Strydom speaks to Africa Melane about Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi's statement that Orania will go.'Read More
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille
Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille.Read More
Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive
The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibindana.Read More
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants
Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.Read More