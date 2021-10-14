Freedom Front Plus 'opening the doors' with more racially diverse list: Verwoerd





Political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says the FF+ seems to be shifting away from white Afrikaaner nationalism

The conservative party has put forward more racially diverse candidate lists ahead of the municipal polls

Verwoerd says the Freedom Front Plus could give the DA a run for its money in the Drakenstein Municipality

Columnist and political commentator Melanie Verwoerd says the Freedom Front Plus is embracing more multi-racialism in its municipal election campaign.

Verwoerd says the party appears to be changing from the era of Constand Viljoen.

In a recent News24 column, the analyst says the likes of Corne Mulder have been building a more racially inclusive ideology within the party.

Verwoerd argues that the party has shifted away from white Afrikaaner nationalism but rather focuses on "protecting minority rights when it comes to Afrikaans" to attract voters from other racial groups.

She believes that the Freedom Front Plus could be strong competition for the DA which has been losing a number of black leaders in recent years.

According to Verwoerd, only 15 of the 33 ward candidates were white in the Drakenstein Municipality candidate lists for the local government elections.

Changing demographics in their candidate lists can also be seen in Mossel Bay and in the Cape Metro.

They clearly have decided to open the doors a little bit. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist and political commentator

I know they currently have one or two - and I apologise for the terms and racial narrative here but it's obviously important - councillors that are not white. But now they have gone out on this election and they have really taken the game to the DA. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist and political commentator

The problem is that being the Freedom Front Plus, there's a ceiling on how far they can grow if it's about white Afrikaans voters. So they know, if they want to keep growing, they have to throw that net a lot wider. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist and political commentator

Drakenstein is an interesting one... That municipality has 75% Afrikaans speaking [residents]... it seems like everyone in that multiplicity who are coloured and white speaks Afrikaans. And that would be exactly where the Freedom Front would like to hone into. It's a very interesting test because the DA... won almost that whole council. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist and political commentator