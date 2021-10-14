Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting





I am here today to support Msholozi because I love him. After all that’s been said and done, I think prayer is the number one go-to for everyone, regardless of your belief. God is still God. I’m here to pray with other comrades that are here today. Jacob Zuma supporter

Ace Magashule and Carl Niehaus were among those in Durban on Thursday for former President Jacob Zuma’s welcome prayer meeting.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation organised the gathering to welcome Zuma “back” after his short stay in prison.

Former President Jacob Zuma arrives at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

More supporters making their way inside the venue, the prayer was expected to start at 10:00AM however it seems preparations are still underway. #JacobZuma pic.twitter.com/Bn86CViF0O — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 14, 2021

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso (scroll up to listen).

His supporters are wearing ANC regalia and t-shirts saying, ‘Welcome home, Zuma’… Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News

We also see… his strong friends and comrades Ace Magashule… alongside Carl Niehaus… Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News