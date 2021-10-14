Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Gqeberha on Thursday to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident involving the driver of a taxi and a businessman in a car in the Korsten area.
“The single incident led to the torching of several vehicles,” said Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba.
“Alleged retaliation between the local businessmen and taxi drivers ensued, resulting in eight taxis being set alight,” she said.
“Two taxis were damaged, and a civilian vehicle was also set alight.
“No injuries were reported.”
Several shops were vandalised before the violence then spread to Kwazakhele where several more stores were torched but no arrests have been made.
Police in the Eastern Cape say tensions are still high in #Qqeberha after residents in Korsten set at least 8 minibus taxi's alight, while several shops were vandalised.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 13, 2021
Video supplied. pic.twitter.com/Q93RZsmZTt
Mandy Wiener played an audio clip with comment from Temba (scroll up to listen).
