Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence

14 October 2021 2:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Xenophobia
Bheki Cele
Mandy Wiener
Public violence
The Midday Report
Gqeberha
Lirandzu Temba

Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Gqeberha on Thursday to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident involving the driver of a taxi and a businessman in a car in the Korsten area.

“The single incident led to the torching of several vehicles,” said Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

“Alleged retaliation between the local businessmen and taxi drivers ensued, resulting in eight taxis being set alight,” she said.

“Two taxis were damaged, and a civilian vehicle was also set alight.

“No injuries were reported.”

Several shops were vandalised before the violence then spread to Kwazakhele where several more stores were torched but no arrests have been made.

Mandy Wiener played an audio clip with comment from Temba (scroll up to listen).




