Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment. 14 October 2021 4:04 PM
Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba. 14 October 2021 2:19 PM
View all Local
Freedom Front Plus 'opening the doors' with more racially diverse list: Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the changing ideology of the Freedom Front Plu... 14 October 2021 5:58 PM
Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 14 October 2021 1:27 PM
Wesley Neumann sided with community to protect pupils from Covid - Hendricks Lester Kiewit speaks to Vernon Seymour, attorney of principal Wesley Neumann and past Trafalgar High principal Nadeem Hendricks. 14 October 2021 1:16 PM
View all Politics
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Business
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds… Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 14 October 2021 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa. 13 October 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world

14 October 2021 3:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Banking
Absa
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
African banking
Absa Kenya

Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.

(Article by Timothy Wambu, CFA, Head of Equity Research, Absa Kenya; and Khayelihle Mthembu, Equity Analyst, South Africa Banks Research, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.)

In September, we hosted our inaugural Africa Banking Conference, themed: “Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-COVID world” We were delighted to have the keynote address delivered by the Central Bank of Kenya Governor, robust panel discussions graced by eminent and distinguished speakers and last but not least, a strong representation of corporates and institutional investors.

COVID-19 brought substantial disruption in bank operational and financial performance. Under strict lockdown restrictions, banks had to close branches and send employees to work from home. Earnings reduced significantly as banks raised forward-looking impairment provisions under IFRS 9 and regulators advised banks to halt dividend payments to conserve capital in the face of uncertainty.

However, the message from the banks, regulators and experts who presented at the conference is that banks across the continent remained profitable and capital ratios stayed comfortably above minimum regulatory requirements. Furthermore, bank financial performance in the first six months of 2021 points to recovery as economies re-open and vaccination rates pick up.

Key to the recovery are two factors:

  • Loan accommodations and other borrower relief measures carried out by the regulators and governments.

  • Enhanced levels of digitization: with movement restrictions and social distancing measures in place, alternative channels of accessing banking services became even more prominent, notably mobile and internet banking.

Provision unwind is driving earnings recovery in Kenyan banks

The pandemic hurt Kenyan banks in 2020, with a notable surge in Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) and Cost of Risk. The NPL ratio peaked at 14.5% in December 2020 and would have been much higher were it not for the flexibility afforded by the Kenyan Central Bank, in the classification of loans affected by the pandemic. The Kenyan banking industry had restructured 57% of gross loans in December 2020 and the banks prudently raised their loan loss provisioning. We estimate the average cost of risk increased by 2.5ppts y/y to c.3%-4%. This led to earnings declining across all Kenyan banks in 2020.

2021 is a year of recovery with Kenyan banks reporting significant earnings growth so far (1H21A), primarily from the release of credit loss reserves. The restructured loans affected by the pandemic had eased to 16% in July 2021, with 92% of the restructured loans performing as per the terms of the restructuring. The industry NPL ratio has also improved to 13.8% in July 2021.

Impairments in Nigeria surprised on the upside

Drawing parallels with the oil slump of 2016-2017, we expected Nigerian banks to experience a similar deterioration in asset quality in FY20A, and possibly worse, given the added impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asset quality however improved in 2020 despite the concerns, with the industry NPL ratio improving marginally by 9bps to 6.01%. Regulatory forbearance seems to be the primary factor behind the stable asset quality, as acknowledged in several Nigeria MPC communiques.

The percentage of restructured loans to total loans was last reported as 43%, at about N7.7tn in September 2020. Deposit Money Banks, however, argue that the figure is lower when you exclude microfinance institutions.

Cost of risk (CoR) for Nigerian banks increased marginally in 2020 relative to other jurisdictions. This underpinned the earnings growth reported in 2020 across all Nigerian banks, unlike the steep earnings declines in other markets due to a strong surge in CoR. We expect asset quality to remain stable and Cost of Risk to remain range-bound in 2021, going by management guidance. We however contend that we could see upside risk to both metrics when the regulatory forbearance period comes to an end.

The year 2020 was a tough operating environment for Nigerian banks. The Naira was devalued twice, depreciating by c.25% to the US Dollar. In addition, interest rates plunged to record lows, with the 364-day Treasury bill touching a low of 1.15% in November 2020. The banks however made the most of the volatility to report strong fixed-income trading gains and foreign currency revaluations on their foreign-denominated assets. With relative Naira stability and a rebound in interest rates expected in 2021, we expect a reversal and should see trading losses materialize.

Nigerian banks are also grappling with a tough regulatory environment. The loan to funds ratio (LFR) directive remains in place, requiring banks to maintain their loans at 65% of their total funding. This has been especially tough to comply with in a risk-off environment. The banks have therefore been penalized by having to cede customer deposits to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), resulting in Cash Reserve Ratios (CRR) way above the minimum requirement of 27.5%. Additionally, steep regulatory fee cuts on transactions and bank charges enacted in December 2019 hurt bank revenues in 2020. We are seeing a rebound in transactional fees in 2021, but largely due to base effect.

The digital banking revolution is gaining traction

For several years, banks have had to reinvent themselves to keep up with the changing competitive landscape and customer behaviors. For example, between 2000 and 2010, banks had an internal bias, making huge investments in system changes in support of product-focused innovation. Over the last decade, we saw banks transition to an external bias, focusing on client experience and undertaking huge investments in large-scale transformation in support of digitization.

The digital banking revolution has attracted non-traditional players such as telcos, fintech and big-tech. This has meant that for banks to stay relevant and compete effectively, they must become platform organizations and embrace strategic partnerships with these non-traditional players.

Digital banking trends accelerated substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the CBK reported that 94% of transactions were conducted outside bank branches in Kenya, an improvement from 90% before the pandemic. About 61% of Nedbank’s main-banked clients are now digital clients and the bank’s digital sales account for 54% of total sales. M-Pesa posted a 50% increase in the value of transactions and a 35% increase in the number of transactions. Meanwhile, Absa Bank Kenya saw a 40% reduction in branch transactions.

These trends are allowing banks to rationalize their physical infrastructure and optimize cost-to-serve.

Regulators across the continent are responding with measures to level the playing field while promoting innovation. Laws are being amended to enhance the security and resilience of these digital systems, as well as ensuring that lenders (including non-traditional) have the required liquidity.

Digital banking has the ability to accelerate financial inclusion across the continent and it was encouraging to hear our speakers mention solutions that are being implemented against infrastructure constraints.

As Africa’s leading Pan-African bank, we look forward to taking our learnings from this conference and continuing to innovate to the benefit of our clients.




14 October 2021 3:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Banking
Absa
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
African banking
Absa Kenya

More from Business

Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'

14 October 2021 8:00 PM

A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020

14 October 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role

14 October 2021 6:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping

14 October 2021 11:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

14 October 2021 9:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots'

13 October 2021 9:01 PM

Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

13 October 2021 8:22 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs

13 October 2021 7:43 PM

The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When might happen next for China and Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:15 PM

Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode

13 October 2021 6:52 PM

'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Your blood donation is needed now!

14 October 2021 2:15 PM

Do something remarkable. Donate blood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa

12 October 2021 2:36 PM

Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery

11 October 2021 2:02 PM

COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?

11 October 2021 2:01 PM

Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated

11 October 2021 2:00 PM

South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why has the SME sector been supressed?

7 October 2021 7:34 PM

Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town

6 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

4 October 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top tips for future-proofing your businesses

1 October 2021 8:37 PM

The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note

1 October 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

Business Lifestyle

Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence

Local

Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

EC ANC wants NMB mayoral candidate with right qualifications, experience

14 October 2021 7:52 PM

In about-face, Burundi receives first COVID vaccines

14 October 2021 7:29 PM

Numsa rejects new 6% wage offer in metals, engineering sector

14 October 2021 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA