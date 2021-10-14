Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment. 14 October 2021 4:04 PM
Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba. 14 October 2021 2:19 PM
View all Local
Freedom Front Plus 'opening the doors' with more racially diverse list: Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the changing ideology of the Freedom Front Plu... 14 October 2021 5:58 PM
Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 14 October 2021 1:27 PM
Wesley Neumann sided with community to protect pupils from Covid - Hendricks Lester Kiewit speaks to Vernon Seymour, attorney of principal Wesley Neumann and past Trafalgar High principal Nadeem Hendricks. 14 October 2021 1:16 PM
View all Politics
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Business
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds… Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 14 October 2021 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa. 13 October 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020

Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.
© kirisa99/123rf.com

Many employed South Africans are feeling the pinch as costs keep going up while their pay doesn't.

Deliotte reports that a third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies also got no salary increase in 2020.

However that's only part of the story notes Bruce Whitfield, as 80% of these firms did manage to pay out bonuses to executives.

(Read Deloitte's Executive Remuneration Review 2021 here)

Executives always seem to organise themselves in a way that they come out on top. Are South African executives still managing to convince remuneration committees that they're worth the big bucks?

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The response from Deloitte Associate Director Tyrone Jansen is that the answer is in fact 'no'.

The data will tell you that 34% of the JSE top CEOs did not receive an increase last year. In fact where executives did receive an increase, it was often at a much lower rate than those of the rest of the staff.

Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte

Yes, we have seen some headlines in the press, but I think that's more where some firms have got it wrong... in terms of looking at... the relationship between performance reward and the wider public stakeholder group.

Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte

There is also an ongoing shift in how the performance of CEO's is measured.

RELATED: New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid

Jansen expands on the growing importance of ESG (environmental, social and governance) metrics.

Yes, shareholders want to see returns on their investment but I think the wider public stakeholder group now demand a social contract...

Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte

What we're starting to see in terms of incentive schemes... is being held accountable to environmental, social and governance-type (ESG) metrics that then determine whether the CEO or executive has been successful in their mandate.

Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte

Is it important? Absolutely. Are firms getting it right? No! I think they are struggling with the notion of what are the right ESG metrics

Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte

Listen to Jansen discuss choosing the metrics relevant for the environment in South Africa:




Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

