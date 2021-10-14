A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020
Many employed South Africans are feeling the pinch as costs keep going up while their pay doesn't.
Deliotte reports that a third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies also got no salary increase in 2020.
However that's only part of the story notes Bruce Whitfield, as 80% of these firms did manage to pay out bonuses to executives.
(Read Deloitte's Executive Remuneration Review 2021 here)
Executives always seem to organise themselves in a way that they come out on top. Are South African executives still managing to convince remuneration committees that they're worth the big bucks?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The response from Deloitte Associate Director Tyrone Jansen is that the answer is in fact 'no'.
The data will tell you that 34% of the JSE top CEOs did not receive an increase last year. In fact where executives did receive an increase, it was often at a much lower rate than those of the rest of the staff.Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte
Yes, we have seen some headlines in the press, but I think that's more where some firms have got it wrong... in terms of looking at... the relationship between performance reward and the wider public stakeholder group.Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte
There is also an ongoing shift in how the performance of CEO's is measured.
RELATED: New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid
Jansen expands on the growing importance of ESG (environmental, social and governance) metrics.
Yes, shareholders want to see returns on their investment but I think the wider public stakeholder group now demand a social contract...Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte
What we're starting to see in terms of incentive schemes... is being held accountable to environmental, social and governance-type (ESG) metrics that then determine whether the CEO or executive has been successful in their mandate.Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte
Is it important? Absolutely. Are firms getting it right? No! I think they are struggling with the notion of what are the right ESG metricsTyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte
Listen to Jansen discuss choosing the metrics relevant for the environment in South Africa:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kirisa99/kirisa991701/kirisa99170100045/70609736-businessman-and-stack-coins-and-building-shadow-success-business-financial-and-tax-season-under-the-.jpg
More from Business
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role
Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...).Read More
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping
Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.Read More
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…
Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.Read More
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots'
Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.Read More
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs
The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.Read More
When might happen next for China and Taiwan
Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Your blood donation is needed now!
Do something remarkable. Donate blood.Read More
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping
Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.Read More
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…
Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation helps 'Home from Home' support vulnerable children
John Maytham chats to the home's social worker Suzette Sampson and Dischem Foundation's Sherry Saltzman.Read More
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode
'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at YocoRead More
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi.Read More
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s 3rd best-selling car
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants
Cape Town pastor, Kyle Driver, speaks to Lester Kiewit about gifting cars to his congregants.Read More