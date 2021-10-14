Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role
Brian Joffe (former Bidvest CEO) will step down as CEO of JSE-listed Long4Life in February 2022.
He'll take over the role of Chairperson from Graham Dempster who'll become Deputy Chair.
The company says "the Board has commenced a process to identify Brian’s successor and to allow for a timeous and smooth hand-over."
RELATED: Bidvest founder Brian Joffe stepping aside and sees exciting future for business
Long4Life posted its results for the six months ended 31 August 2021 on Thursday.
Revenue increased by 30% to R1.8 billion compared to the same period in 2020.
Headline earnings per share were up 55% from the 2019 period at 22.5 cents
The company also announced that it had received "an unsolicited expression of interest" to acquire all shares.
Brands owned by Long4Life include Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse and the Sorbet franchise.
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Joffe says the expression of interest is from a local corporation.
We need to do what's best for the company and employees and other stakeholders, so the Board will evaluate that and decide what's in everybody's best interests.Brian Joffe, CEO - Long4Life
Unfortunately, I guess, two things happened since we started. The one was that we never really got a rating, which limited us in a way... and we always felt that there was better value in Long4Life than there was in an acquisition, which is manifesting itself right now. The other thing of course was Covid...Brian Joffe, CEO - Long4Life
I'm 74, so I think I do want to do some things on my own and be able to enjoy some of the hard work that I've done over the years, but more importantly I guess is that the company is deserving of some new blood... We've got some real big opportunities to build something special...Brian Joffe, CEO - Long4Life
Listen to the interview with the corporate heavyweight below:
More from Business
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020
Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.Read More
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping
Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.Read More
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…
Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.Read More
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots'
Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.Read More
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs
The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.Read More
When might happen next for China and Taiwan
Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.Read More