Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment. 14 October 2021 4:04 PM
Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba. 14 October 2021 2:19 PM
View all Local
Freedom Front Plus 'opening the doors' with more racially diverse list: Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the changing ideology of the Freedom Front Plu... 14 October 2021 5:58 PM
Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 14 October 2021 1:27 PM
Wesley Neumann sided with community to protect pupils from Covid - Hendricks Lester Kiewit speaks to Vernon Seymour, attorney of principal Wesley Neumann and past Trafalgar High principal Nadeem Hendricks. 14 October 2021 1:16 PM
View all Politics
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Business
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds… Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 14 October 2021 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa. 13 October 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role

14 October 2021 6:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Brian Joffe
Long4Life
company results
Sorbet
Sportsmans Warehouse
Outdoor Warehouse

Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...).

Brian Joffe (former Bidvest CEO) will step down as CEO of JSE-listed Long4Life in February 2022.

He'll take over the role of Chairperson from Graham Dempster who'll become Deputy Chair.

The company says "the Board has commenced a process to identify Brian’s successor and to allow for a timeous and smooth hand-over."

RELATED: Bidvest founder Brian Joffe stepping aside and sees exciting future for business

Long4Life posted its results for the six months ended 31 August 2021 on Thursday.

Revenue increased by 30% to R1.8 billion compared to the same period in 2020.

Headline earnings per share were up 55% from the 2019 period at 22.5 cents

The company also announced that it had received "an unsolicited expression of interest" to acquire all shares.

Brands owned by Long4Life include Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse and the Sorbet franchise.

Image: Sportsmans Warehouse on Twitter @SportsmansW

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Joffe says the expression of interest is from a local corporation.

We need to do what's best for the company and employees and other stakeholders, so the Board will evaluate that and decide what's in everybody's best interests.

Brian Joffe, CEO - Long4Life

Unfortunately, I guess, two things happened since we started. The one was that we never really got a rating, which limited us in a way... and we always felt that there was better value in Long4Life than there was in an acquisition, which is manifesting itself right now. The other thing of course was Covid...

Brian Joffe, CEO - Long4Life

I'm 74, so I think I do want to do some things on my own and be able to enjoy some of the hard work that I've done over the years, but more importantly I guess is that the company is deserving of some new blood... We've got some real big opportunities to build something special...

Brian Joffe, CEO - Long4Life

Listen to the interview with the corporate heavyweight below:




14 October 2021 6:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Brian Joffe
Long4Life
company results
Sorbet
Sportsmans Warehouse
Outdoor Warehouse

More from Business

Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'

14 October 2021 8:00 PM

A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020

14 October 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world

14 October 2021 3:20 PM

Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping

14 October 2021 11:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

14 October 2021 9:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots'

13 October 2021 9:01 PM

Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

13 October 2021 8:22 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs

13 October 2021 7:43 PM

The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When might happen next for China and Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:15 PM

Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode

13 October 2021 6:52 PM

'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

Business Lifestyle

Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence

Local

Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

EC ANC wants NMB mayoral candidate with right qualifications, experience

14 October 2021 7:52 PM

In about-face, Burundi receives first COVID vaccines

14 October 2021 7:29 PM

Numsa rejects new 6% wage offer in metals, engineering sector

14 October 2021 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA