Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs
- Uber SA says it won't be implementing a mandatory vaccine policy at this stage
- General manager Frans Hiemstra says the company has encouraged both drivers and riders to get their Covid-19 jabs
- The platform could consider forcing Uber drivers to share their vaccination status on the app in future
Uber South Africa is not mandating drivers to be vaccinated any time soon.
The company's general manager for Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa, Frans Hiemstra, says it would be premature to institute a vaccine mandate for drivers at this stage.
However, Hiemstra says it's possible for Uber to disclose the vaccination status of its drivers on its app in the future.
"It's definitely something that we could look into", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.
RELATED: Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…
Hiemstra says the company is pro-vaccination and has been encouraging both drivers and riders to get the jab to increase their immune protection against Covid-19.
The ride-hailing platform has also been offering one million free rides to get people to vaccination sites.
Have you registered to get vaccinated, South Africa? We've partnered with @MastercardMEA to give you 2 free rides (up to R100) to/from select vaccination centres across the country! T&Cs apply.— Uber South Africa (@Uber_RSA) October 13, 2021
Click on the voucher link here: https://t.co/XJqh9T5NP6 pic.twitter.com/5X5EZ7Jw3I
At this time we don't mandate vaccines for drivers. Obviously, it's quite a complex issue at this time. We are watching the situation unfold.Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Drivers run their own businesses and they have been exposed to Covid-19... every day in their vehicles and I must say the sense check we've done is that a lot of drivers are actually going out and vaccinating themselves for their own saftey.Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa
I think at this stage it's a little premature for us to be mandating it.Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156165429_young-businesswoman-being-a-taxi-passenger-and-having-a-ride-wearing-and-adjusting-medical-mask-for-.html?downloaded=1
More from Business
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves
Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing.Read More
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now'
John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.Read More
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk
Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020
Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.Read More
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role
Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...).Read More
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More