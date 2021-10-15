Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs





Uber SA says it won't be implementing a mandatory vaccine policy at this stage

General manager Frans Hiemstra says the company has encouraged both drivers and riders to get their Covid-19 jabs

The platform could consider forcing Uber drivers to share their vaccination status on the app in future

Image: © kzibert/123rf.com

Uber South Africa is not mandating drivers to be vaccinated any time soon.

The company's general manager for Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa, Frans Hiemstra, says it would be premature to institute a vaccine mandate for drivers at this stage.

However, Hiemstra says it's possible for Uber to disclose the vaccination status of its drivers on its app in the future.

"It's definitely something that we could look into", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

Hiemstra says the company is pro-vaccination and has been encouraging both drivers and riders to get the jab to increase their immune protection against Covid-19.

The ride-hailing platform has also been offering one million free rides to get people to vaccination sites.

Have you registered to get vaccinated, South Africa? We've partnered with @MastercardMEA to give you 2 free rides (up to R100) to/from select vaccination centres across the country! T&Cs apply.



Click on the voucher link here: https://t.co/XJqh9T5NP6 pic.twitter.com/5X5EZ7Jw3I — Uber South Africa (@Uber_RSA) October 13, 2021

At this time we don't mandate vaccines for drivers. Obviously, it's quite a complex issue at this time. We are watching the situation unfold. Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

Drivers run their own businesses and they have been exposed to Covid-19... every day in their vehicles and I must say the sense check we've done is that a lot of drivers are actually going out and vaccinating themselves for their own saftey. Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa