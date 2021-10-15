[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage





Minister Mondli Gungubele has thanked the police for rescuing him and his colleagues from the hostage situation on Thursday night

Gugunbele, Defence Minister Thandi Modise and her deputy Thabang Makwetla were held hostage by disgruntled military veterans

They were rescued by police from a conference centre at St. George’s Hotel near Pretoria

He gave an account of what transpired in a short video posted to the official Twitter account of the Presidency

Police seen outside the St George’s hotel where Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held hostage by former liberation combatants on 14 October 2021. Picture: Veronica Mokhoali/Eyewitness News.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the law must take its course after he and his colleagues were held hostage by disgruntled war veterans.

A group of former liberation combatants held Gungubele, Defence Minister Thandi Modise, and Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla hostage for almost three hours on Thursday night.

The ministers were attending a meeting with representatives of military veterans at St. George’s Hotel in Pretoria to apparently discuss their demands for government assistance and other issues.

Gungubele says the ministers were attempting to leave the meeting when things took a turn and they were blocked from exiting the hotel's conference centre.

"They closed the doors. It was at that point that we realised that we were held hostage", he says in a video posted to the official Twitter account of the Presidency.

The police's Special Task Force was deployed to rescue the ministers from the hostage situation.

It's understood that at least 56 people have been arrested after the incident which Gungubele has described as untenable and legally unacceptable.

The minister has thanked the Security Forces and Police Minister Bheki Cele for their prompt and successful intervention.

"We expect the law to follow its course in dealing with a behaviour of this nature", he adds.