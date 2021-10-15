Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed
- The Western Cape is one of the leading provinces in terms of its vaccine drive
- However, the provincial health department says the numbers could still be higher
- The department's operations boss Dr. Saadiq Kariem says recent data shows that unvaccinated people have a higher risk of being hospitalised or dying
The Western Cape Health Department says while it's encouraged by provincial vaccination stats, the numbers are still not where they should be.
The latest national statistics show that the Western Cape is the province with the second-highest number of vaccinated individuals.
The Western Cape has administered a total of 3.2 million jabs to date, according to the provincial health department's head of operations Dr. Saadiq Kariem.
That number represents approximately 43% of the Western Cape's adult population who've received at least one dose and roughly 31% of the population who have been fully vaccinated.
According to Kariem, data continues to show that unvaccinated people make up the bulk of Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations in the province.
Health officials studied the impact of Covid-19 on people over the age of 50 between 21 August and 4 September 2021.
A total of 2,169 Covid-19 hospital admission were recorded among over-50s during that time.
Kariem says 81% of those admissions were unvaccinated, 14% partially vaccinated and 5% fully vaccinated.
Of the 798 Covid-19 deaths in that period, he says 86% were unvaccinated, 10% were partially vaccinated and 3.4% were fully vaccinated.
Dr. Kariem says the Western Cape is working on providing weekly Covid-19 data comparing the impact between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
Overall, the province is monitoring new daily cases, hospital admissions, and deaths which have been on a steady decline following a prolonged third wave of infections.
Kariem says provincial authorities are providing all the health info needed to make sure that international visitors understand what the rules are when visiting the Western Cape this summer season.
In the Western Cape, we're doing better than other provinces on the vaccine front although we are not where we want to be... Compared to the rest of the county, we are obviously doing better than other provinces and we'd like to keep it that way and push hard with the vaccination programme.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
In the province, we've administered just over 3.2 million vaccines and that represents about just over 43% of the population who've received at least one dose and just over 31% of the population who have been fully vaccinated.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Our active cases are down significantly from the peak.. and proportion positive is also significantly down currently at 4% compared to ver 40% at the peak of the third wave.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
More from Local
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves
Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing.Read More
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema
Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.Read More
Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October
The Health Ministry has announced that the vaccine rollout will be opened to teens from next week.Read More
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints
Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held hostage after a meeting between them and the veterans broke down.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment.Read More
Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence
Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba.Read More