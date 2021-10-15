Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed





The Western Cape is one of the leading provinces in terms of its vaccine drive

However, the provincial health department says the numbers could still be higher

The department's operations boss Dr. Saadiq Kariem says recent data shows that unvaccinated people have a higher risk of being hospitalised or dying

Senior residents get vaccinated in the Western Cape as Phase 2 of the rollout begins. Image: Western Cape Government

The Western Cape Health Department says while it's encouraged by provincial vaccination stats, the numbers are still not where they should be.

The latest national statistics show that the Western Cape is the province with the second-highest number of vaccinated individuals.

The Western Cape has administered a total of 3.2 million jabs to date, according to the provincial health department's head of operations Dr. Saadiq Kariem.

That number represents approximately 43% of the Western Cape's adult population who've received at least one dose and roughly 31% of the population who have been fully vaccinated.

According to Kariem, data continues to show that unvaccinated people make up the bulk of Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations in the province.

Health officials studied the impact of Covid-19 on people over the age of 50 between 21 August and 4 September 2021.

A total of 2,169 Covid-19 hospital admission were recorded among over-50s during that time.

Kariem says 81% of those admissions were unvaccinated, 14% partially vaccinated and 5% fully vaccinated.

Of the 798 Covid-19 deaths in that period, he says 86% were unvaccinated, 10% were partially vaccinated and 3.4% were fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kariem says the Western Cape is working on providing weekly Covid-19 data comparing the impact between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Overall, the province is monitoring new daily cases, hospital admissions, and deaths which have been on a steady decline following a prolonged third wave of infections.

Kariem says provincial authorities are providing all the health info needed to make sure that international visitors understand what the rules are when visiting the Western Cape this summer season.

In the Western Cape, we're doing better than other provinces on the vaccine front although we are not where we want to be... Compared to the rest of the county, we are obviously doing better than other provinces and we'd like to keep it that way and push hard with the vaccination programme. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

In the province, we've administered just over 3.2 million vaccines and that represents about just over 43% of the population who've received at least one dose and just over 31% of the population who have been fully vaccinated. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Our active cases are down significantly from the peak.. and proportion positive is also significantly down currently at 4% compared to ver 40% at the peak of the third wave. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health