Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October
- South Africa will start vaccinating children from 12 years and older from 20 October
- Health Minister Joe Phaahla made the announcement during his weekly media briefing on Friday
- Kids aged between 12 and 17 years will only be allowed to get one dose of the Pfizer vaccine for now
Adolescents aged 12 to 17 years will be eligible for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Wednesday 20 October.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla made the announcement at a press briefing on Friday.
Children in the 12-17 cohort will only be allowed one dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at this stage.
This follows a recommendation from the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on vaccination.
Health officials are investigating some data that suggests that there is an increased heart inflammation risk in young people following the second dose of the Pfizer jab.
Scientific experts will assess the possibility of a second dose for this age group and announce their recommendations at a later stage.
Minister of Health has announced that govt is ready to vaccinate children from 12 yrs to 17 yrs. The vaccination fir this cohort will be opened on 20 October. The vaccine MAC recommended that children should be give 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine #VaccineRollOutSA— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 15, 2021
Children 12yrs to 17yrs will be vaccinated through the Electronic Vaccination Data System #EVDS . They can go to any private and public vaccination site nearest to them #COVID19 #VaccineRollOutSA— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 15, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_163358540_young-girl-wearing-blue-protective-mask-getting-ready-to-be-vaccinated-vaccination-campaign-vaccine-.html?vti=mrv0lei029qhxqv41l-1-25
