Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema

Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!
Celebrate Sunday's Garden Day at Bellville's first urban food garden
Plan B With Rebecca Davis
US Study finds that Aspirin is not safe advise to prevent 1st Heart Attack
Interview
COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 12 -17
#Anhourwith Roland Schoeman
Ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele held hostage
Consensual sexual foreplay implies consent: a dangerous legal judgment
Latest Local
George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 15 October 2021 12:26 PM
View all Local
SA's state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George's Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
View all Politics
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations. 15 October 2021 12:22 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there's a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
View all Business
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there's a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema

by Barbara Friedman
Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.
  • Khosi Ngema stars in the Netflix hit Blood and Water
  • The series set in a private girls' school in South Africa has made it into the top 10 shows on Netflix in SA and globally

Netflix local series Blood and Water has reached the Top 10 not only in South Africa but in the USA as well.

Khosi plays the lead role in the Netflix series of high school pupil Fikile Bhele.

For the show to come out and be received so well has been good.

Khosi Ngema, Actor

Despite Khosi being all of 21-years-old she has been able to portray the school-age Fikile.

When portraying Fikile, I tried to find the places that she and I meet.

Khosi Ngema, Actor

How has she handled all the acknowledgment both locally and internationally?

She says just getting that acknowledgment on set from her ensemble castmates is more than enough, but says she was blown away when US actress Gabrielle Union tweeted her support.

For her [Gabrielle Union] to shout me out, was mindblowing. But it really showed that the show is reaching many people...But I'm still wrapping my head around it.

Khosi Ngema, Actor

She also has a jewelry collection in collaboration with Grace The Brand. She says it is a collection of five items that she curated and named.

I decided to name them after my musical inspirations...because music is also a big part of me.

Khosi Ngema, Actor

What's next for Khosi?

I have some ideas, but I'm just allowing myself to go with it and grow organically.

Khosi Ngema, Actor



More from Local

Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver

15 October 2021 2:15 PM

Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.

Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves

15 October 2021 12:51 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing.

'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?'

15 October 2021 12:26 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

15 October 2021 9:24 AM

The Health Ministry has announced that the vaccine rollout will be opened to teens from next week.

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

15 October 2021 8:44 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the provincial health department's head of operations Dr. Saadiq Kariem for a Covid-19 update.

At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints

15 October 2021 1:08 AM

Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held hostage after a meeting between them and the veterans broke down.

Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'

14 October 2021 8:00 PM

A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.

Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world

14 October 2021 4:04 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment.

Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence

14 October 2021 2:19 PM

Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba.

State points out pattern as court hears closing arguments in Nomia Ndlovu trial

14 October 2021 2:18 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo about the case against Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu.

More from World

US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes

15 October 2021 1:28 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war'

13 October 2021 12:57 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox?

12 October 2021 1:19 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction.

And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season

11 October 2021 1:10 PM

Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'.

Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health

11

11 October 2021 10:42 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health.

SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today

11 October 2021 9:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list'

Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour

10 October 2021 12:00 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors.

Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots

8 October 2021 11:24 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts.

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

8 October 2021 9:12 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'

7 October 2021 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.

More from Entertainment

Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk

14 October 2021 1:33 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Superman comes out as bisexual

12 October 2021 10:52 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday

12 October 2021 8:29 AM

Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener.

Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown

11 October 2021 8:03 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.

Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour

10 October 2021 12:00 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors.

Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves

8 October 2021 9:53 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa

7 October 2021 4:38 PM

CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa".

Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music

2 October 2021 10:52 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers.

Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham

1 October 2021 3:46 PM

If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week.

[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die

1 October 2021 2:28 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures.

More from Lifestyle

Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness!

15 October 2021 2:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell.

Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver

15 October 2021 2:15 PM

Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.

2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!'

15 October 2021 9:57 AM

Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan.

Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk

14 October 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.

A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020

14 October 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.

Your blood donation is needed now!

14 October 2021 2:15 PM

Do something remarkable. Donate blood.

It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping

14 October 2021 11:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.

Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

14 October 2021 9:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.

Dis-Chem Foundation helps 'Home from Home' support vulnerable children

14 October 2021 8:57 AM

John Maytham chats to the home's social worker Suzette Sampson and Dischem Foundation's Sherry Saltzman.

'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

13 October 2021 8:22 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

Local

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

Politics

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

EWN Highlights

Judgment in murder-accused Mandla Msibi’s bail bid postponed

15 October 2021 2:51 PM

Umalusi ready for matric exams, wants more regulation of online schools

15 October 2021 2:12 PM

MAC recommends additional COVID jab for people with compromised immune systems

15 October 2021 12:04 PM

