Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema
- Khosi Ngema stars in the Netflix hit Blood and Water
- The series set in a private girls' school in South Africa has made it into the top 10 shows on Netflix in SA and globally
Netflix local series Blood and Water has reached the Top 10 not only in South Africa but in the USA as well.
Khosi plays the lead role in the Netflix series of high school pupil Fikile Bhele.
For the show to come out and be received so well has been good.Khosi Ngema, Actor
Despite Khosi being all of 21-years-old she has been able to portray the school-age Fikile.
When portraying Fikile, I tried to find the places that she and I meet.Khosi Ngema, Actor
How has she handled all the acknowledgment both locally and internationally?
She says just getting that acknowledgment on set from her ensemble castmates is more than enough, but says she was blown away when US actress Gabrielle Union tweeted her support.
For her [Gabrielle Union] to shout me out, was mindblowing. But it really showed that the show is reaching many people...But I'm still wrapping my head around it.Khosi Ngema, Actor
She also has a jewelry collection in collaboration with Grace The Brand. She says it is a collection of five items that she curated and named.
I decided to name them after my musical inspirations...because music is also a big part of me.Khosi Ngema, Actor
What's next for Khosi?
I have some ideas, but I'm just allowing myself to go with it and grow organically.Khosi Ngema, Actor
