2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!'

Latest Local
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 15 October 2021 12:26 PM
View all Local
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
View all Politics
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations. 15 October 2021 12:22 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
View all Business
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!'

15 October 2021 9:57 AM
by Kabous le Roux
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan.

It’s lovely that this marathon is taking place!

Africa Melane - presenter, 702/CapeTalk

  • The mere fact that the 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is taking place is an achievement. It only got the go-ahead late in August. It’s South Africa’s first major running event since the start of the pandemic

  • There are only about 500 international runners this year. Most of the 9000 runners come from the Western Cape and Gauteng

  • Olympic marathon runner Gerda Steyn is taking part – her first standard marathon in South Africa

  • The race will have no spectators but will be broadcasted live on SuperSport and SABC 2. There will also be a live stream on the website

Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October 2021. © pavel1964/123rf.com

The Mother City plays host to the 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday.

It’s the first major marathon in South Africa this year and starts at 6:15 AM

More than 9000 marathon runners are expected to take part in the event.

The trail running event takes place on Saturday with about 1000 participants.

The Cape Town Marathon features elite athletes and social runners.

No spectators are allowed, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Africa Melane interviewed Race Director Renee Jordaan about the preparations that are in place for the race (scroll up to listen).

It was a stressful six months… We finally got the green light in late August… We are just so thrilled! … The first major running event in the 18 months since the pandemic hit us.

Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon

We have 8500 South Africans. About 50% are from the Western Cape and 38% are from Gauteng… We have fewer than 500 international participants…

Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon

South Africa’s darling, Gerda Steyn, she’s going to run her first standard marathon on South African soil… Maybe some new records will be set…

Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon

We’re broadcasting live on SuperSport and SABC 2. We’re live-streaming it on our website… You can track athletes from our app… We’re expecting the lead runners to come in at 8:25 AM…

Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon



2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

More from Sport

Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators

11 October 2021 7:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.

[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations

10 October 2021 1:02 PM

Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday.

75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs

5 October 2021 1:54 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.

Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name

30 September 2021 3:26 PM

Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn.

Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa...

29 September 2021 1:26 PM

Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit.

Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds

29 September 2021 12:24 PM

Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds.

'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career

24 September 2021 12:32 PM

Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team.

"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies

16 September 2021 11:42 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem.

Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums

14 September 2021 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.

I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee

10 September 2021 7:28 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics.

More from Lifestyle

Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness!

15 October 2021 2:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell.

Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver

15 October 2021 2:15 PM

Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.

Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema

15 October 2021 11:21 AM

Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.

Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk

14 October 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.

A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020

14 October 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.

Your blood donation is needed now!

14 October 2021 2:15 PM

Do something remarkable. Donate blood.

It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping

14 October 2021 11:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.

Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

14 October 2021 9:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.

Dis-Chem Foundation helps 'Home from Home' support vulnerable children

14 October 2021 8:57 AM

John Maytham chats to the home's social worker Suzette Sampson and Dischem Foundation's Sherry Saltzman.

'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

13 October 2021 8:22 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

Local

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

Politics

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

EWN Highlights

Judgment in murder-accused Mandla Msibi’s bail bid postponed

15 October 2021 2:51 PM

Umalusi ready for matric exams, wants more regulation of online schools

15 October 2021 2:12 PM

MAC recommends additional COVID jab for people with compromised immune systems

15 October 2021 12:04 PM

