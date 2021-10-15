2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!'
It’s lovely that this marathon is taking place!Africa Melane - presenter, 702/CapeTalk
-
The mere fact that the 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is taking place is an achievement. It only got the go-ahead late in August. It’s South Africa’s first major running event since the start of the pandemic
-
There are only about 500 international runners this year. Most of the 9000 runners come from the Western Cape and Gauteng
-
Olympic marathon runner Gerda Steyn is taking part – her first standard marathon in South Africa
-
The race will have no spectators but will be broadcasted live on SuperSport and SABC 2. There will also be a live stream on the website
The Mother City plays host to the 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday.
It’s the first major marathon in South Africa this year and starts at 6:15 AM
More than 9000 marathon runners are expected to take part in the event.
The trail running event takes place on Saturday with about 1000 participants.
The Cape Town Marathon features elite athletes and social runners.
No spectators are allowed, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.
Africa Melane interviewed Race Director Renee Jordaan about the preparations that are in place for the race (scroll up to listen).
It was a stressful six months… We finally got the green light in late August… We are just so thrilled! … The first major running event in the 18 months since the pandemic hit us.Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon
We have 8500 South Africans. About 50% are from the Western Cape and 38% are from Gauteng… We have fewer than 500 international participants…Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon
South Africa’s darling, Gerda Steyn, she’s going to run her first standard marathon on South African soil… Maybe some new records will be set…Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon
We’re broadcasting live on SuperSport and SABC 2. We’re live-streaming it on our website… You can track athletes from our app… We’re expecting the lead runners to come in at 8:25 AM…Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52532304_marathon-running-in-the-light-of-evening.html?vti=ncnlgcurb4se2lmk65-1-18
