SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out
- Premier Alan Winde continues to plead for an end to the national state of disaster
- Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the disaster declaration by another month
- Winde says provincial government is working on its own roadmap out of the national state of disaster
- He says the public health sector will need a trigger system to help manage Covid-19 when the lockdown ends
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he's asked provincial health officials to prepare a Covid-19 management plan for when the national state of disaster is terminated, despite the national government's ongoing extensions.
Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the Covid-19 national state of disaster by another month.
Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the extension until 15 November 2021. She has been extending the state of disaster on a monthly basis for over a year now.
South Africa has been under the national state of disaster since 15 March 2020 when the Covid-19 lockdown began.
The declaration allows the national government to impose lockdown restrictions.
Premier Winde has been calling for the national government to develop a concrete plan on how and when the national state of disaster will be ended.
He says the country cannot be in a state of disaster indefinitely.
The premier wrote to the Presidency requesting transparency on a proposed roadmap to end the declaration.
He says he received a response from Dlamini-Zuma who won't budge on the matter.
Meanwhile, Winde says provincial and local government will be developing a trigger alert system that will enable the future management of the Covid-19 virus once the declaration and lockdown restrictions are scrapped.
I got a reply not from the Presidency but I got a reply from Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma which really just said no, we're making a decision on the extension and that's just where it is.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We are still pushing it. I believe that we must have a roadmap. We cannot not have it. We will still be pushing that and we ourselves are now crafting what our own roadmap looks like.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I want our own Disaster Management teams and our local government teams as well as our economic teams to also have a look at what we think would be legitimate early slow down systems.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : @GovernmentZA/Twitter
