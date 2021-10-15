SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out





Premier Alan Winde continues to plead for an end to the national state of disaster

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the disaster declaration by another month

Winde says provincial government is working on its own roadmap out of the national state of disaster

He says the public health sector will need a trigger system to help manage Covid-19 when the lockdown ends

FILE: Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updates South Africans on regulations pertaining to the COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he's asked provincial health officials to prepare a Covid-19 management plan for when the national state of disaster is terminated, despite the national government's ongoing extensions.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the Covid-19 national state of disaster by another month.

Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the extension until 15 November 2021. She has been extending the state of disaster on a monthly basis for over a year now.

South Africa has been under the national state of disaster since 15 March 2020 when the Covid-19 lockdown began.

The declaration allows the national government to impose lockdown restrictions.

Premier Winde has been calling for the national government to develop a concrete plan on how and when the national state of disaster will be ended.

He says the country cannot be in a state of disaster indefinitely.

The premier wrote to the Presidency requesting transparency on a proposed roadmap to end the declaration.

He says he received a response from Dlamini-Zuma who won't budge on the matter.

Meanwhile, Winde says provincial and local government will be developing a trigger alert system that will enable the future management of the Covid-19 virus once the declaration and lockdown restrictions are scrapped.

I got a reply not from the Presidency but I got a reply from Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma which really just said no, we're making a decision on the extension and that's just where it is. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We are still pushing it. I believe that we must have a roadmap. We cannot not have it. We will still be pushing that and we ourselves are now crafting what our own roadmap looks like. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier