'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now'
-
A “perfect storm” is leading to energy supply shortages globally while demand is on a steady rise
-
South Africa needs a long-term energy policy that would make us less vulnerable to global trends
The world is facing an unprecedented global energy crisis.
Energy prices have been increasing dramatically in Asia and Europe, and the US response will have a dramatic effect. In China and other major economies, the demand for energy shot up as they began to recover from the pandemic.
In Europe, a cold winter depleted gas reserves, while a long spell of wind still days reduced power supply to the grid. Russia, one of the EU’s biggest suppliers, is refusing to provide more.
John Maytham and economist Dr Iraj Abedian delved into the factors that have created the energy crisis and discussed predictions of a foreboding future (scroll up to listen).
Abedian is the CEO of Pan-African Investments and Research Services.
He is a graduate of the University of Cape Town (UCT) and holds a PhD in economics from Simon Fraser University in Canada.
He was a professor of economics at UCT for over 18 years before joining Standard Bank as Group Chief Economist.
Some suppliers such as Iran are under embargo… The sudden surge in demand [post lockdowns] exceeded the planned supply… Russia, the main supplier to Europe, is using gas for political point-scoring… Global logistics are not as well oiled as it was before Covid. It’s a bit of a perfect storm at the moment.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services
There will be a steady rise over the next six months in demand for energy… If global growth maintains its current momentum… we can only expect energy prices to go up… Expect rising prices globally over the next six months…Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services
The effect on the welfare of our nation is quite severe… We need to as a nation have a long-term energy policy… less at the mercy of global trends… The quicker we go to cleaner energy, which is locally produced…Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111558388_empty-fuel-tank.html?term=empty%2Bfuel%2Bgauge&vti=odzfiusmfoyi3rxno4-1-96
More from Business
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves
Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing.Read More
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations.Read More
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk
Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020
Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.Read More
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role
Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...).Read More
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More
More from Opinion
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell.Read More
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk
Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.Read More
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping
Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.Read More
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'
John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.Read More
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic
John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation.Read More
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout
John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.Read More
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.Read More