Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves





Seven young men from Bonteheuwel have taken their lives and futures into their own hands and started an odd-job service that is already reaping rewards

Seven young men aged 15 to 21 from Bonteheuwel have decided to start a maintenance, repair, and odd-job business.

They say they want to inspire others in the community and make a difference - and they are not waiting for anyone to do it for them in these difficult times.

They also plan to grow their business.

Donations and other opportunities have been pouring in since they launched Oddjobbi three weeks ago.

During the three weeks since it kicked off, they've made about R3,000 by cleaning bins, sweeping pavements, painting, washing cars, and more.

They are hoping to attract a sponsor or investor to purchase a nearby fuel station with the aim of converting it into a basic needs centre explains founder Shuaib Sayhn.