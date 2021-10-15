Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves
- Seven young men from Bonteheuwel have taken their lives and futures into their own hands and started an odd-job service that is already reaping rewards
Seven young men aged 15 to 21 from Bonteheuwel have decided to start a maintenance, repair, and odd-job business.
They say they want to inspire others in the community and make a difference - and they are not waiting for anyone to do it for them in these difficult times.
They also plan to grow their business.
Donations and other opportunities have been pouring in since they launched Oddjobbi three weeks ago.
During the three weeks since it kicked off, they've made about R3,000 by cleaning bins, sweeping pavements, painting, washing cars, and more.
They are hoping to attract a sponsor or investor to purchase a nearby fuel station with the aim of converting it into a basic needs centre explains founder Shuaib Sayhn.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55089823_washing-car.html
More from Local
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema
Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.Read More
Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October
The Health Ministry has announced that the vaccine rollout will be opened to teens from next week.Read More
Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the provincial health department's head of operations Dr. Saadiq Kariem for a Covid-19 update.Read More
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints
Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held hostage after a meeting between them and the veterans broke down.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment.Read More
Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence
Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba.Read More
More from Business
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations.Read More
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now'
John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.Read More
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk
Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020
Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.Read More
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role
Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...).Read More
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More