'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?'





Eyewitness News arrived at the scene while the hostage situation was ongoing

It received leaked videos from inside, but little information from the police

Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held hostage by former liberation combatants at the St George’s hotel on 14 October 2021. Picture: Veronica Mokhoali/Eyewitness News.

RELATED: Minister hostage drama raises concerns over safety and security in SA - Eyewitness News

If ministers could be held hostage, what did it mean for the rest of us, asked a witness to Thursday night’s hostage drama.

“It sends some fear. If the minister can be held hostage, then we are no longer sure that we as ordinary South Africans are really safe. This situation is getting out of hand."

A heavy contingent of special task force members and police were deployed to the St George’s Hotel in Centurion when members of the Liberation Struggle War Veterans blocked government ministers from leaving a meeting.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were rescued from the veterans and taken to a place of safety.

Police have arrest 56 people.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali (scroll up to listen).

When Eyewitness News arrived… the hostage situation was still active… We were getting leaked videos from inside… Police were very tight-lipped about the safety of the Ministers… Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News

They say they have not been recognised for liberating South Africa… They demand R4 million each… Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News

This is the Minister of Defence! Part of the security cluster… Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News