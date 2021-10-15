US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes
Joe Biden’s government has announced plans to expand offshore wind energy with arrays of turbines along vast stretches of the United States coastline.
The plan is to generate 30 gigawatts of wind-generated electricity by 2030 – enough to power 10 million homes.
The goal is modest compared to China’s 73-gigawatt target.
Even the UK, with its relatively small economy, is aiming for 40 gigawatts.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
Seven areas off both coasts of America, and the Gulf of Mexico, will be auctioned for wind farms…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
They’re only going to produce three-quarters of what the UK – a considerably smaller country - is doing, and less than half of what China’s planning.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Is this really going full tilt towards addressing climate change… or just a little toe in the ocean?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
