Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver





George businesswoman Diane Marshall started her small pottery studio 20 years ago in the small Garden Route town of George as a hobby

It grew from there and has thrived into a successful business that employs 80 people

photo: WonkiWare.com

Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a George businesswoman and founder of Wonki Ware, Dianne Marshall who went from making pottery as a hobby to seeing her gorgeous platters and bowls gracing the tables of international cooking stars like Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver.

Dianne has taken her passion and grown it into a business that now employs 80 people.

She says it was some years ago when Kevin Conran from the well-known UK store The Conran Shop saw their wares when he was in South Africa working on a project for Woolworths.

He was so enchanted with this little bowl that he came up to George and he saw our little studio which at the time was no bigger than a garage, and he said could we please supply him in London. And that was really the calling card for Wonki Ware. Dianne Marshall, Founder - Wonki Ware

The business grew gradually and after about 5 years they bought the factory they now work in.

Their motto is creating the 'perfectly imperfect' and the brand has wide international recognition.

Image: Wonki Ware