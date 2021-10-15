Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
- George businesswoman Diane Marshall started her small pottery studio 20 years ago in the small Garden Route town of George as a hobby
- It grew from there and has thrived into a successful business that employs 80 people
Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a George businesswoman and founder of Wonki Ware, Dianne Marshall who went from making pottery as a hobby to seeing her gorgeous platters and bowls gracing the tables of international cooking stars like Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver.
Dianne has taken her passion and grown it into a business that now employs 80 people.
She says it was some years ago when Kevin Conran from the well-known UK store The Conran Shop saw their wares when he was in South Africa working on a project for Woolworths.
He was so enchanted with this little bowl that he came up to George and he saw our little studio which at the time was no bigger than a garage, and he said could we please supply him in London. And that was really the calling card for Wonki Ware.Dianne Marshall, Founder - Wonki Ware
The business grew gradually and after about 5 years they bought the factory they now work in.
Their motto is creating the 'perfectly imperfect' and the brand has wide international recognition.
Source : https://www.wonkiware.com/
More from Local
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves
Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing.Read More
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema
Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.Read More
Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October
The Health Ministry has announced that the vaccine rollout will be opened to teens from next week.Read More
Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the provincial health department's head of operations Dr. Saadiq Kariem for a Covid-19 update.Read More
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints
Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held hostage after a meeting between them and the veterans broke down.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment.Read More
Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence
Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba.Read More
More from Business
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves
Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing.Read More
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations.Read More
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now'
John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.Read More
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk
Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020
Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.Read More
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role
Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...).Read More
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell.Read More
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema
Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.Read More
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!'
Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan.Read More
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk
Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.Read More
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020
Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.Read More
Your blood donation is needed now!
Do something remarkable. Donate blood.Read More
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping
Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.Read More
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…
Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation helps 'Home from Home' support vulnerable children
John Maytham chats to the home's social worker Suzette Sampson and Dischem Foundation's Sherry Saltzman.Read More