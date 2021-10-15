Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness!





In an unequal and very divided city, it is one of the places that is the most mixed… It’s such a wonderful collection of happiness! Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

It’s such a well-kept pool! It regularly makes top-10 lists around the world for public pools… right by the ocean. The vista is unparalleled. Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

The Sea Point public swimming pool is 107 years old. It replaced a tidal pool with a wooden deck when that washed away in a storm

It’s recognised as one of the best public pools in the world – an achievement considering the high maintenance required for a pool right by the ocean at the Cape of Storms

Sea Point’s public swimming pool is a gem.

The complex has an Olympic-sized pool, a springboard diving pool and two splash pools for children.

It has a nice lawn, lockers, showers, and a play area for little ones.

Much like the Promenade itself; it truly feels like it belongs to all of Cape Town.

To celebrate this landmark, Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell (scroll up to listen).

It applies to the whole Sea Point Promenade as well… It’s used by people from across our city... Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Sea Point

It’s over 100 years old… Even before that, there was a tidal pool with a wooden deck. A storm washed that away and they decided to build a pool… It was completed in 1914… Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Sea Point

It’s so well used… picnics and chairs… queuing up from early morning to get in... Most Capetonians will have a memory of a time in their childhood when they were at the pool… Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Sea Point

It’s a constant battle with the pool… It needs constant maintenance… Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Sea Point