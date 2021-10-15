Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faf De Klerk
Today at 15:20
Celebrate Sunday's Garden Day at Bellville’s first urban food garden
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Barker
Today at 15:35
Plan B With Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
US Study finds that Aspirin is not safe advise to prevent 1st Heart Attack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Amit Khera
Today at 15:50
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amit Khera, M.D
Today at 16:05
COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 12 -17
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Today at 16:55
#Anhourwith Roland Schoeman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Schoeman
Today at 17:05
Ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele held hostage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 17:20
Consensual sexual foreplay implies consent: a dangerous legal judgment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness!

15 October 2021 2:35 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sea Point
Sea Point promenade
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Sea Point swimming pool
Nicola Jowell

Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell.

In an unequal and very divided city, it is one of the places that is the most mixed… It’s such a wonderful collection of happiness!

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

It’s such a well-kept pool! It regularly makes top-10 lists around the world for public pools… right by the ocean. The vista is unparalleled.

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

  • The Sea Point public swimming pool is 107 years old. It replaced a tidal pool with a wooden deck when that washed away in a storm

  • It’s recognised as one of the best public pools in the world – an achievement considering the high maintenance required for a pool right by the ocean at the Cape of Storms

Sea Point’s public swimming pool is a gem.

The complex has an Olympic-sized pool, a springboard diving pool and two splash pools for children.

It has a nice lawn, lockers, showers, and a play area for little ones.

Much like the Promenade itself; it truly feels like it belongs to all of Cape Town.

To celebrate this landmark, Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell (scroll up to listen).

It applies to the whole Sea Point Promenade as well… It’s used by people from across our city...

Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Sea Point

It’s over 100 years old… Even before that, there was a tidal pool with a wooden deck. A storm washed that away and they decided to build a pool… It was completed in 1914…

Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Sea Point

It’s so well used… picnics and chairs… queuing up from early morning to get in... Most Capetonians will have a memory of a time in their childhood when they were at the pool…

Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Sea Point

It’s a constant battle with the pool… It needs constant maintenance…

Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Sea Point



