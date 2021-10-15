Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox

15 October 2021 3:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Showmax
Netflix
Binge watching
Pippa Hudson
streaming
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
BritBox
TV Plus magazine
Craig Falcke

Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine.

Pippa Hudson asked TV Plus magazine Deputy Editor Craig Falcke for suggestions on what to stream this weekend.

Copyright : bigtunaonline / 123rf

Showmax

  • Loads of Sesame Street specials and episodes

  • Delilah (season one) – A law drama. It features a retired lawyer turned housewife (Delilah) who starts practicing again when a friend asks for help.

Netflix

  • You (season one to three) - An obsessive serial killer and his murderous chef wife move to a fancy new suburb in North California.

  • The Guilty (movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal) – A flawed cop is pulled deep into the narrative of a 911 call about a kidnapped woman. It literally plays out in one office with one lead character on screen and a voice on the other side of the phone.

Britbox

  • Hustle (seasons one to eight) - A crew of talented con artists plan elaborate schemes to fund their lavish lifestyles – and to help people who’ve been conned to get revenge.

Scroll up to listen to the audio for more detail.




