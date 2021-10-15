What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox
Pippa Hudson asked TV Plus magazine Deputy Editor Craig Falcke for suggestions on what to stream this weekend.
Showmax
-
Loads of Sesame Street specials and episodes
-
Delilah (season one) – A law drama. It features a retired lawyer turned housewife (Delilah) who starts practicing again when a friend asks for help.
Netflix
-
You (season one to three) - An obsessive serial killer and his murderous chef wife move to a fancy new suburb in North California.
-
The Guilty (movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal) – A flawed cop is pulled deep into the narrative of a 911 call about a kidnapped woman. It literally plays out in one office with one lead character on screen and a voice on the other side of the phone.
Britbox
- Hustle (seasons one to eight) - A crew of talented con artists plan elaborate schemes to fund their lavish lifestyles – and to help people who’ve been conned to get revenge.
Scroll up to listen to the audio for more detail.
