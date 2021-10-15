John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021
1. Thriller: Dog Rose Dirt by Jen Williams is a debut thriller by the fantasy writer and 'is one of those dark noirs, psycho suspense thrillers,' says John, 'It's really fast-paced and really enjoyable.;
2. Non-Fiction: Scatterling of Africa - My Early Years by Johnny Clegg
3. Non-Fiction: Rise by Siya Kolisa 'is so open and honest and vulnerable.'
4. Non-Fiction (companion pieces): Female Fear Factory by Pumla Dineo Gqola and 5.\ When Secrets Become Stories - Women Speak Out edited by Sue Nyathi. 'These two books are so illuminating about the crisis,' says John.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48938521_woman-place-her-arms-on-her-lap-and-open-book-to-read.html
