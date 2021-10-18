David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury





In this episode of The Luxury Of Conversation, world-renowned African fashion designer, David Tlale talks to The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about creating affordable luxury and adapting both business and fashion practices during lockdown.

Borders across the globe are opening up, allowing more people to travel under new “normal” restrictions. This also gives people reason to dress to impress and showcase their style outside of their homes.

According to David Tlale, people shouldn’t let lockdown put a damper on their fashion choices.

He promotes the idea that looking good and feeling confident in your clothes can set the mood for the rest of your day.

What we’ve done [during the pandemic] is say that even if you work from home, make an effort to look good, because there is power in the psychology of clothing. How you dress and how you put yourself together commands the order of your day. David Tlale, owner of David Tlale Designs

Yes, the country is on lockdown, but my mind and my body cannot be on lockdown. I have to adorn myself, I have to look good because I work with customers. I work with people. And I need to look good on a daily basis. Lockdown does not mean your wardrobe is locked up. David Tlale, owner of David Tlale Designs

Since major fashion shows and runway events were put on hold due to the pandemic last year, the African fashion designer had to find a new way to reach his audience.

He did so by opening four David Tlale retail stores throughout the country, allowing his supporters an entry-level gateway into the world of high-end fashion. Even basic t-shirts in his stores are meticulously crafted and aims to be friendlier on the budget, thus creating a world of affordable luxury.

