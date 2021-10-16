'Vaccination' revealed as South Africa's Word Of The Year for 2021
- Up against “Family Meeting” and "Batlao Hurda”, the word “Vaccination” has come out on top as South Africa’s word of the year for 2021
- The announcement was made by language rights group PanSALB on Saturday during an eNCA interview
Vaccination.
It's a word that has been on everybody's lips, and now it's officially South Africa's Word of the Year.
The pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) made the announcement to make International Dictionary Day on Saturday 16 October.
The SA Word of the Year is described as a word, term, or expression that reflects the passing year in language.
Some of this year's shortlisted words included, "Family Meeting", "Batlao Hurda", "Danko", "Constitutional Court", "Level" and "Bekelebeke".
Last year’s top word was "Lockdown" and the “Zondo Commission” took the title in 2019.
PanSALB's spokesperson Ntombenhle Huluhulu says members of the public were invited to nominate the words that they think were the most-used or most relevant this year.
The winning word or phrase gets selected from a shortlist based on search analytics and other criteria including cultural significance.
Huluhulu says the term "vaccination" has been used in various contexts over the past year.
It has a lot of variations. You're looking at words like "vaccine hesitancy", you have the term "vaxxed" on social media, you have "anti-vaxxers". There's a lot of variations to the word.Ntombenhle Huluhulu, Spokesperson - PanSALB
It's not just a word, but it encompasses everything that has been happening around the world.Ntombenhle Huluhulu, Spokesperson - PanSALB
WATCH: SA Word of the Year announced
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_161901089_close-up-of-unrecognizable-male-nurse-injecting-vaccine-in-shoulder-of-african-american-man-during-c.html?vti=lcd89vvannw2xfolnz-1-14
More from Local
Law allows kids aged 12 to 17 to get jabbed without parental consent - Dr. Crisp
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the National Health Department's Dr. Nicholas Crisp about vaccinating children ages 12 to 17.Read More
Is your home firesafe? Top tips on how to prepare for Cape Town's fire season
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicky Schmidt of Parkscape about how residents can prepare for the high fire season.Read More
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves
Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing.Read More
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema
Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.Read More
Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October
The Health Ministry has announced that the vaccine rollout will be opened to teens from next week.Read More
Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the provincial health department's head of operations Dr. Saadiq Kariem for a Covid-19 update.Read More
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints
Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held hostage after a meeting between them and the veterans broke down.Read More