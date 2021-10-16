'Vaccination' revealed as South Africa's Word Of The Year for 2021





Up against “Family Meeting” and "Batlao Hurda”, the word “Vaccination” has come out on top as South Africa’s word of the year for 2021

The announcement was made by language rights group PanSALB on Saturday during an eNCA interview

Image: © seventyfour74/123rf.com

Vaccination.

It's a word that has been on everybody's lips, and now it's officially South Africa's Word of the Year.

The pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) made the announcement to make International Dictionary Day on Saturday 16 October.

The SA Word of the Year is described as a word, term, or expression that reflects the passing year in language.

Some of this year's shortlisted words included, "Family Meeting", "Batlao Hurda", "Danko", "Constitutional Court", "Level" and "Bekelebeke".

Last year’s top word was "Lockdown" and the “Zondo Commission” took the title in 2019.

PanSALB's spokesperson Ntombenhle Huluhulu says members of the public were invited to nominate the words that they think were the most-used or most relevant this year.

The winning word or phrase gets selected from a shortlist based on search analytics and other criteria including cultural significance.

Huluhulu says the term "vaccination" has been used in various contexts over the past year.

It has a lot of variations. You're looking at words like "vaccine hesitancy", you have the term "vaxxed" on social media, you have "anti-vaxxers". There's a lot of variations to the word. Ntombenhle Huluhulu, Spokesperson - PanSALB

It's not just a word, but it encompasses everything that has been happening around the world. Ntombenhle Huluhulu, Spokesperson - PanSALB

WATCH: SA Word of the Year announced