Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Law allows kids aged 12 to 17 to get jabbed without parental consent - Dr. Crisp CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the National Health Department's Dr. Nicholas Crisp about vaccinating children ages 12 to 17. 16 October 2021 1:40 PM
'Vaccination' revealed as South Africa's Word Of The Year for 2021 The pan South African Language Board announced the SA Word of the Year on Saturday to mark International Dictionary Day. 16 October 2021 10:58 AM
Is your home firesafe? Top tips on how to prepare for Cape Town's fire season Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicky Schmidt of Parkscape about how residents can prepare for the high fire seaso... 16 October 2021 9:34 AM
View all Local
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
View all Politics
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
View all Business
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu'

16 October 2021 12:24 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Film
Showmax
Tv
acting
Actress
Fulu Mugovhani
Musical theatre
Umakoti Wethu

SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical productions.
  • SA actress Fulu Mugovhani is the star of 'Umakoti Wethu', which is now streaming on Showmax
  • The film and TV star says her dream wasn't always about making it big on the small screen
  • Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her love for musical theatre, her favourite roles, and her latest acting gig

Award-winning South African actress Fulu Mugovhani says she has been fortunate to play a diverse range of characters in her career so far.

Each role has stretched her range and expanded her acting repertoire, Mugovhani tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: Psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax

The Safta award winner is the lead actress in "Umakoti Wethu", a new local film that's streaming on Showmax.

Mugovhani plays the role of Khathu, a Venda woman struggling to conceive, who finds herself in crisis when her Zulu husband proposes polygamy.

My character is this Vena woman. She's married to this amazing guy, or so she thought, but they have trouble conceiving and he introduces the concept of polygamy into the relationship.

Fulu Mugovhani, South African Actress

We see them going through the motions, and her trying to figure out if this is something she wants to do.

Fulu Mugovhani, South African Actress

Mugovhani studied Performing Arts at the Tshwane University of Technology where she graduated in 2011.

After completing her studies, she was part of the Lion King cast in Hong Kong before coming back to South Africa and moving from stage to screen.

RELATED: We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls'

The Limpopo-born star is well-known for her 2015 role in the feature film "Ayanda" as well as her roles in soapies such as "Isidingo", "Scandal" and "Ring of Lies".

More recently, she starred in the hit romantic comedy called "Seriously Single", which is available on Netflix.

I've just been handed amazing characters. I've never had to send anything back because they are all different, they all challenge me, they all show a different side of my range in acting that I didn't think that I had, and they all expand my acting repertoire. I've just been so lucky I guess... because all the characters I've ever read are just amazing.

Fulu Mugovhani, South African Actress

The dream was to be on The West End and to do Broadway... I just decided, hey, I think I can tackle this film thing. Only until I came back to South Africa, then the dream got bigger.

Fulu Mugovhani, South African Actress



16 October 2021 12:24 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Film
Showmax
Tv
acting
Actress
Fulu Mugovhani
Musical theatre
Umakoti Wethu

More from Entertainment

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021

15 October 2021 5:25 PM

John's book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox

15 October 2021 3:21 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema

15 October 2021 11:21 AM

Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk

14 October 2021 1:33 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Superman comes out as bisexual

12 October 2021 10:52 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday

12 October 2021 8:29 AM

Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown

11 October 2021 8:03 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour

10 October 2021 12:00 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves

8 October 2021 9:53 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa

7 October 2021 4:38 PM

CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Is your home firesafe? Top tips on how to prepare for Cape Town's fire season

16 October 2021 9:34 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicky Schmidt of Parkscape about how residents can prepare for the high fire season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains

15 October 2021 5:36 PM

Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021

15 October 2021 5:25 PM

John's book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness!

15 October 2021 2:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver

15 October 2021 2:15 PM

Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema

15 October 2021 11:21 AM

Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!'

15 October 2021 9:57 AM

Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk

14 October 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020

14 October 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your blood donation is needed now!

14 October 2021 2:15 PM

Do something remarkable. Donate blood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Law allows kids aged 12 to 17 to get jabbed without parental consent - Dr. Crisp

Local

'Vaccination' revealed as South Africa's Word Of The Year for 2021

Local

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

EWN Highlights

Here are the overflowing and stinking pit toilets EC learners must use at school

16 October 2021 6:11 PM

Salah scores stunner, Firmino hits treble in Liverpool rout

16 October 2021 5:27 PM

Taxi associations slammed after violence erupts in Johannesburg city centre

16 October 2021 5:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA