Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu'





SA actress Fulu Mugovhani is the star of 'Umakoti Wethu', which is now streaming on Showmax

The film and TV star says her dream wasn't always about making it big on the small screen

Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her love for musical theatre, her favourite roles, and her latest acting gig

Award-winning South African actress Fulu Mugovhani says she has been fortunate to play a diverse range of characters in her career so far.

Each role has stretched her range and expanded her acting repertoire, Mugovhani tells CapeTalk.

The Safta award winner is the lead actress in "Umakoti Wethu", a new local film that's streaming on Showmax.

Mugovhani plays the role of Khathu, a Venda woman struggling to conceive, who finds herself in crisis when her Zulu husband proposes polygamy.

My character is this Vena woman. She's married to this amazing guy, or so she thought, but they have trouble conceiving and he introduces the concept of polygamy into the relationship. Fulu Mugovhani, South African Actress

We see them going through the motions, and her trying to figure out if this is something she wants to do. Fulu Mugovhani, South African Actress

Mugovhani studied Performing Arts at the Tshwane University of Technology where she graduated in 2011.

After completing her studies, she was part of the Lion King cast in Hong Kong before coming back to South Africa and moving from stage to screen.

The Limpopo-born star is well-known for her 2015 role in the feature film "Ayanda" as well as her roles in soapies such as "Isidingo", "Scandal" and "Ring of Lies".

More recently, she starred in the hit romantic comedy called "Seriously Single", which is available on Netflix.

I've just been handed amazing characters. I've never had to send anything back because they are all different, they all challenge me, they all show a different side of my range in acting that I didn't think that I had, and they all expand my acting repertoire. I've just been so lucky I guess... because all the characters I've ever read are just amazing. Fulu Mugovhani, South African Actress