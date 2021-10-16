Law allows kids aged 12 to 17 to get jabbed without parental consent - Dr. Crisp





Children aged 12 and older will not need parental consent for vaccination

Dr. Nicholas Crisp, acting DG of Health, says these children are legally permitted to do so

Youngsters between 12 and 17 will start getting vaccinated on Wednesday 20 October

The National Health Department says children age 12 and older will not need parental consent to get vaccinated from next week.

Health officials announced that minors aged 12 to 17 years will be eligible for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Wednesday 20 October.

The department's acting director-general, Dr. Nicholas Crisp, says children in this age group are legally permitted to access medical treatment without their parent's consent under provisions of the Children's Act.

At the same time, Dr. Crisp argues that parents are also legally permitted to compel their children to get vaccinated.

The law does provide for a child to be vaccinated under their own decision and the law also does allow parents to take a child for treatment and tell them that they need to have that treatment. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health

Dr. Crisp has defended government's decision to open up vaccinations to children.

The 12-17 age bracket will only receive one dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine - a move Crisp describes as a "conservative" approach while experts investigate data on the risks of heart inflammation in children after their second Pfizer jab.

He says scientists and clinicians support Covid-19 jabs for kids.

There's lots of advice that's available all over the world. Several countries already vaccinate [teens] with two doses of Pfizer. We've adopted a slightly more conservative route by saying let's collect some more information over the next six weeks but in the meantime allow the many parents and many children who wish to be vaccinated [an opprtunity] to do so. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health

Only Pfizer is registered for use in children. Johnson & Johnson hasn't yet applied for it to be used for under the age of 18. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health

There are a number of children who will head off to studies abroad and they will not be allowed to do that if they are not vaccinated... for the older children, that is an issue. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health