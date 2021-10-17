Could this pink copper mask be a game changer in the fight against Covid-19?





- Local firm Copper Fresh say their pink copper masks are capable of self-sanitising and killing the SARS-Cov-2 virus

- Copper oxide, which acts as a natural anti-viral, is impregnated into the material fibres of the mask

Despite Covid-19 numbers declining in South Africa, we are being told to prepare for a fourth wave and the wearing of masks remains compulsory.

So it's timeous that a local company has come up with what it says is a safer, more sustainable mask, the first of its kind in Africa.

Copper Fresh is the brainchild of David Ash, Dean Lazarus and Roy Miller, local entrepreneurs, who say their latest product is an 'innovative solution to curb the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 virus'.

The pink copper mask is the first on the continent capable of self-sanitising and killing the SARS-Cov-2 virus just a few minutes after it touches your mask says Ash.

He joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast:

Any pathogen that lands on our material cannot reproduce and it dies. Dave Ash, Co-founder - CopperFresh

Each mask can be worn for up to 30 days and does not need to be cleaned or washed, retaining its properties even when it is dirty says Ash.

At the moment they're R30 each, but we're in talks with a big retailer to bring them onto the market at under a rand a day. Dave Ash, Co-founder - CopperFresh

We've built a factory in Johannesburg, we're gonna be proudly South African. Dave Ash, Co-founder - CopperFresh

The technology has been around for a while says Ash, adding that it was first approved by the FDA in 2018.

It was originally designed for wound dressing, the copper in wound dressing heals up to 70% quicker. Dave Ash, Co-founder - CopperFresh

www.copperfresh.co.za

