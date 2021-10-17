Could this pink copper mask be a game changer in the fight against Covid-19?
- Local firm Copper Fresh say their pink copper masks are capable of self-sanitising and killing the SARS-Cov-2 virus
- Copper oxide, which acts as a natural anti-viral, is impregnated into the material fibres of the mask
Despite Covid-19 numbers declining in South Africa, we are being told to prepare for a fourth wave and the wearing of masks remains compulsory.
So it's timeous that a local company has come up with what it says is a safer, more sustainable mask, the first of its kind in Africa.
Copper Fresh is the brainchild of David Ash, Dean Lazarus and Roy Miller, local entrepreneurs, who say their latest product is an 'innovative solution to curb the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 virus'.
The pink copper mask is the first on the continent capable of self-sanitising and killing the SARS-Cov-2 virus just a few minutes after it touches your mask says Ash.
He joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast:
Any pathogen that lands on our material cannot reproduce and it dies.Dave Ash, Co-founder - CopperFresh
Each mask can be worn for up to 30 days and does not need to be cleaned or washed, retaining its properties even when it is dirty says Ash.
At the moment they're R30 each, but we're in talks with a big retailer to bring them onto the market at under a rand a day.Dave Ash, Co-founder - CopperFresh
We've built a factory in Johannesburg, we're gonna be proudly South African.Dave Ash, Co-founder - CopperFresh
RELATED:'For deaf people, mask-wearing is a big barrier. I've experienced it'
The technology has been around for a while says Ash, adding that it was first approved by the FDA in 2018.
It was originally designed for wound dressing, the copper in wound dressing heals up to 70% quicker.Dave Ash, Co-founder - CopperFresh
RELATED: 6 tips to look after your skin while wearing a mask
More from Local
Saying to a POC 'but you speak so well' is quite an insult, says Ivan Johnson
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ivan Johnson about his memoir But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis.Read More
Daughter of late golf champ wants to normalise talking about mental health
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mrs South Africa semi-finalist Chane Todd about her father Wayne Westner's suicide and mental health.Read More
Law allows kids aged 12 to 17 to get jabbed without parental consent - Dr. Crisp
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the National Health Department's Dr. Nicholas Crisp about vaccinating children ages 12 to 17.Read More
'Vaccination' revealed as South Africa's Word Of The Year for 2021
The pan South African Language Board announced the SA Word of the Year on Saturday to mark International Dictionary Day.Read More
Is your home firesafe? Top tips on how to prepare for Cape Town's fire season
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicky Schmidt of Parkscape about how residents can prepare for the high fire season.Read More
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves
Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing.Read More
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema
Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.Read More