Daughter of late golf champ wants to normalise talking about mental health





- Chane Todd is speaking out about the importance of breaking the stigma around mental illness this Mental Health Awareness Month

- Todd is the daughter of late golfing champion Wayne Westner who died by suicide in 2017 after battling depression

She's the daughter of late golf champion Wayne Westner and this Mental Health Awareness Month Chane Todd is speaking out about the importance of breaking the stigma around mental illness.

Four years ago Todd's life changed forever when Westner, who had lived with depression for many years, died by suicide.

Joining Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast Todd, a Mrs South Africa semi-finalist, mom, and entrepreneur says she and her family have found healing by refusing to define her father by his decision to end his own life.

People say, how can you not be angry with him for what he did, but a mental health disorder does not define someone's heart. Chane Todd, Mrs SA semi-finalist/mental health advocate

There's not a time limit on mourning. I miss my Dad every single day and it's been four years. Chane Todd, Mrs SA semi-finalist/mental health advocate

Todd says normalizing conversations around mental health and wellbeing is crucial in fighting the stigma attached to conditions like depression and anxiety:

Instead of asking a stranger what do they do for a living, could we ask them about their mental wellbeing? Chane Todd, Mrs SA semi-finalist/mental health advocate

If we were brave enough to do that and perhaps start a motion to do that, I strongly believe that we can break the stigma of mental health being such a taboo subject. Chane Todd, Mrs SA semi-finalist/mental health advocate

RELATED: Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health