Daughter of late golf champ wants to normalise talking about mental health
- Chane Todd is speaking out about the importance of breaking the stigma around mental illness this Mental Health Awareness Month
- Todd is the daughter of late golfing champion Wayne Westner who died by suicide in 2017 after battling depression
She's the daughter of late golf champion Wayne Westner and this Mental Health Awareness Month Chane Todd is speaking out about the importance of breaking the stigma around mental illness.
Four years ago Todd's life changed forever when Westner, who had lived with depression for many years, died by suicide.
Joining Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast Todd, a Mrs South Africa semi-finalist, mom, and entrepreneur says she and her family have found healing by refusing to define her father by his decision to end his own life.
People say, how can you not be angry with him for what he did, but a mental health disorder does not define someone's heart.Chane Todd, Mrs SA semi-finalist/mental health advocate
There's not a time limit on mourning. I miss my Dad every single day and it's been four years.Chane Todd, Mrs SA semi-finalist/mental health advocate
Todd says normalizing conversations around mental health and wellbeing is crucial in fighting the stigma attached to conditions like depression and anxiety:
Instead of asking a stranger what do they do for a living, could we ask them about their mental wellbeing?Chane Todd, Mrs SA semi-finalist/mental health advocate
If we were brave enough to do that and perhaps start a motion to do that, I strongly believe that we can break the stigma of mental health being such a taboo subject.Chane Todd, Mrs SA semi-finalist/mental health advocate
RELATED: Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health
More from Local
Saying to a POC 'but you speak so well' is quite an insult, says Ivan Johnson
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ivan Johnson about his memoir But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis.Read More
Could this pink copper mask be a game changer in the fight against Covid-19?
Sara-Jayne King speaks to CopperFresh founder Dave Ash about their first-in-Africa pink copper mask which kills Covid on contact.Read More
Law allows kids aged 12 to 17 to get jabbed without parental consent - Dr. Crisp
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the National Health Department's Dr. Nicholas Crisp about vaccinating children ages 12 to 17.Read More
'Vaccination' revealed as South Africa's Word Of The Year for 2021
The pan South African Language Board announced the SA Word of the Year on Saturday to mark International Dictionary Day.Read More
Is your home firesafe? Top tips on how to prepare for Cape Town's fire season
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicky Schmidt of Parkscape about how residents can prepare for the high fire season.Read More
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves
Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing.Read More
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema
Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Saying to a POC 'but you speak so well' is quite an insult, says Ivan Johnson
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ivan Johnson about his memoir But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis.Read More
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu'
SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical productions.Read More
Is your home firesafe? Top tips on how to prepare for Cape Town's fire season
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicky Schmidt of Parkscape about how residents can prepare for the high fire season.Read More
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains
Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021
John's book picks for the week.Read More
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell.Read More
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema
Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.Read More
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!'
Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan.Read More