Buying or selling? Property market continues to recover in third quarter
- SA property market continues to recover in third quarter of 2021
- This was indicated by the further increase in listed property prices
- However, property economist says the recovery is due to the market being 'undershot'
- There is an oversupply of office space
The Rode's Reports is a quarterly analysis of the state of the property market in South Africa.
According to the latest issue of Rode's Report, the property market in South Africa continued to recover in the third quarter of 2021. This was indicated by the further increase in listed property prices, boosted by higher global economic growth and better than expected company results.
Africa Melane speaks to Property economist and CEO at Rode and Associates Erwin Rode.
Have we emerged from the property slump that resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic and tough economic times?
It's a question of expectations. We know that markets tend to overshoot and undershoot, and the fundamentals are still pretty bad for just about all property types.Erwin Rode, Property economist and CEO - Rode and Associates
So why are we seeing a recovery if it is still bad?
The reason we are seeing a recovery is that we have undershot previously. The market becomes very pessimistic and they overdo it and we are now finding equilibrium.Erwin Rode, Property economist and CEO - Rode and Associates
The report found that the retail market is recovering well with the industrial property market in the best position when compared to other non-residential properties types. Rode explains the difference between industrial property types versus the office property market.
The office market is very speculative. People put up office properties without it being fully pre-let whereas in the case of industrial properties such as warehouses they are very seldom out up speculatively.Erwin Rode, Property economist and CEO - Rode and Associates
So in this case, the industrial property market is closer to equilibrium at all times, he explains.
It goes a far way to explaining why industrial property has not suffered as much and is closer to equilibrium.Erwin Rode, Property economist and CEO - Rode and Associates
While he says the main reason is the issue of industrial property being less speculative he offers another additional possibility.
It could be that retailers are going more and more for big consolidated warehouses in the metropolitan areas for distribution purposes - but I don't think that is the main reason.Erwin Rode, Property economist and CEO - Rode and Associates
Office property market
The office property market on the other hand has suffered from an oversupply, he notes.
Is the impact on the office market from the work from home trend overstated?
Nobody knows for sure but all indications are that the largest part of the workforce will eventually come back to the offices. My best guess is that in the end, after the dust has settled...that there will be a need for about 10 to 20% less office space.Erwin Rode, Property economist and CEO - Rode and Associates
He says this means the current 'very high office vacancy rates will increase further' over the next few years as leases come to fruition and expire and have to be renewed.
Office rentals are already about 10% below what they were one or two years ago.Erwin Rode, Property economist and CEO - Rode and Associates
He says there was already an oversupply of office space in South Africa before the pandemic.
Residential property prices
House prices had a short sprint when the Reserve Bank lowered interest rates last year and that effect is now coming to an end.Erwin Rode, Property economist and CEO - Rode and Associates
What is counting now more and more is the fact that your employment figures are terrible and salary increases have just about vanished if not decreased in many cases - so the fundamentals are really rearing their head.Erwin Rode, Property economist and CEO - Rode and Associates
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51418949_happy-family-standing-together-while-holding-a-sold-sign.html?term=black%2Bfamily%2Bsold&vti=mxpb7nyrbymyd5lorv-2-9
More from Local
Saying to a POC 'but you speak so well' is quite an insult, says Ivan Johnson
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ivan Johnson about his memoir But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis.Read More
Daughter of late golf champ wants to normalise talking about mental health
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mrs South Africa semi-finalist Chane Todd about her father Wayne Westner's suicide and mental health.Read More
Could this pink copper mask be a game changer in the fight against Covid-19?
Sara-Jayne King speaks to CopperFresh founder Dave Ash about their first-in-Africa pink copper mask which kills Covid on contact.Read More
Law allows kids aged 12 to 17 to get jabbed without parental consent - Dr. Crisp
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the National Health Department's Dr. Nicholas Crisp about vaccinating children ages 12 to 17.Read More
'Vaccination' revealed as South Africa's Word Of The Year for 2021
The pan South African Language Board announced the SA Word of the Year on Saturday to mark International Dictionary Day.Read More
Is your home firesafe? Top tips on how to prepare for Cape Town's fire season
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicky Schmidt of Parkscape about how residents can prepare for the high fire season.Read More
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves
Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing.Read More
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
More from Business
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves
Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing.Read More
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations.Read More
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now'
John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.Read More
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk
Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020
Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.Read More
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role
Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...).Read More
More from Lifestyle
Saying to a POC 'but you speak so well' is quite an insult, says Ivan Johnson
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ivan Johnson about his memoir But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis.Read More
Daughter of late golf champ wants to normalise talking about mental health
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mrs South Africa semi-finalist Chane Todd about her father Wayne Westner's suicide and mental health.Read More
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu'
SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical productions.Read More
Is your home firesafe? Top tips on how to prepare for Cape Town's fire season
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicky Schmidt of Parkscape about how residents can prepare for the high fire season.Read More
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains
Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021
John's book picks for the week.Read More
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell.Read More
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver
Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey.Read More
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema
Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.Read More