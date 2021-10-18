National Taxi Alliance hopes for amalgamation to 'bring everlasting peace'
- Four minibus taxis were torched on Saturday on the Joberg CBD
- Theo Malele of the National Taxi Alliance hopes for an amalgamation of the taxi associations and a democratically chosen leadership as per the recommendations of the commission on taxi violence
Four minibus taxis were set alight in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday morning in another outbreak of taxi violence.
On Monday the Gauteng government obtained an order interdicting violence between two taxi associations operating in Johannesburg in a desperate attempt to quell the tensions in Soweto and the CBD.
Four taxis were torched and six others damaged during clashes between drivers from the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield DubeWest Association (Nanduwe).
They are allegedly fighting over routes. Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Sunday met with representatives of the warring taxi associations, included in the meeting was Santaco [SA National Taxi Council] and the NTA (National Taxi Alliance].
Theo Malele. spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance speaks to Africa Melane about this past weekend's clashes which he says were between drivers from the different assocations.
Malele says allegedly these taxis were spotted waiting for pickups in another taxi association's area.
So basically it is drivers that started this and the taxi industry would want to address the nation tomorrow with regards to this and put the record straight regarding the recent spate of violence.Theo Malele, Spokesperson - Natioanl Taxis Alliance
He says a press briefing will be held on Tuesday addressed by executive members of the associations involved.
They will publically explain what has happened and what their intentions are. They will be apologising. Law enforcement must take its course and ensure they are brought to book.Theo Malele, Spokesperson - Natioanl Taxis Alliance
Malele hopes that following the recent taxi commission, the associations can amalgamate.
We would also be informed by the recommendations that flow out of the recent commission on taxi violence that was led by Judge Shongwe. We will have to follow those recommendations. Partially it speaks to the amalgamation of both associations into one so that there is everlasting peace in the industry.Theo Malele, Spokesperson - Natioanl Taxi Alliance
How would this occur after so many years of conflict, asks Africa?
We would have to undergo a process of democratisation where all will have to choose the leadership.Theo Malele, Spokesperson - Natioanl Taxi Alliance
The Gauteng roads and transport department has obtained an order interdicting violence between the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (Wata) and the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe). https://t.co/r7Mnwy4FmG— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) October 18, 2021
Source : EWN
