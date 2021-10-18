Fake job ads used to lure women for sexual exploitation, warns NGO
- A local NGO has warned that human trafficking is a real problem in SA
- Last week, a Cape Town woman was kidnapped and raped for several days after responding to a fake job opportunity
The Hope to Heal Foundation says human traffickers often use fake job opportunities to lure unsuspecting victims who are usually exploited and sexually abused.
The anti-trafficking NGO has warned members of the public to remain vigilant after a Gugulethu woman was kidnapped and raped for four days in a fake job scam.
According to reports, the woman was asked to meet at Tyger Valley Mall for a job interview.
She was picked up by a woman and taken to a house where she was later repeatedly raped by two men.
Seema Naidoo, the CEO of the Hope to Heal Foundation, says her organisation has heard of similar cases when providing support to human trafficking victims.
Naidoo says human traffickers take advantage of desperate and vulnerable job seekers in light of high levels of unemployment in South Africa.
She adds that women are often used to front these job scams in order to disarm unsuspecting victims.
Fake job opportunities is one of the most common ways of luring people.Seema Naidoo, CEO - Hope to Heal Foundation
[They use] lucrative job offers where they tell them that they are going to pay their air ticket or accommodation provided with a great salary, and people are so desperate because there are thousands of people that are unemployed in South Africa and looking for employment. They are caught up in this vicious cycle of exploitation.Seema Naidoo, CEO - Hope to Heal Foundation
It's not just men that are involved, the women are at forefront of all these [scams] and they lure these young ladies into these fake job opportunities whereby they are exploited, not just into domestic services but sexual exploitation.Seema Naidoo, CEO - Hope to Heal Foundation
There's lots of money invested in our country to combat human trafficking so more needs to be done.Seema Naidoo, CEO - Hope to Heal Foundation
Human trafficking is a serious problem in South Africa... but our country is non-complying... clearly there is not enough work done around this field.Seema Naidoo, CEO - Hope to Heal Foundation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92201114_close-up-hands-tied-in-ropes-on-a-wooden-board-.html
