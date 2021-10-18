CT ward councillors must answer to residents, not parties - Khayelitsha activist

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Coko v The State - A guilty rape verdict reversed, a gap in South African Law laid bare?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international law
Today at 17:45
The curious case of the absent dead Englishman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
So you're under paid, what next? An expert's guide to getting a raise Sara-Jayne King is joined by ICHATI's Devan Moonsamey who shares tips and advice on negotiating a salary increase 18 October 2021 1:34 PM
Cops arrest 3 suspects connected to Mitchells Plain mass shooting Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz speaks to Mandy Wiener about the shooting and the arrests. 18 October 2021 1:30 PM
View all Local
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
'People losing confidence in political system a slippery slope to tyranny' This week 'In the Chair' with Lester Kiewit is Dr Franklin Sonn Academic, businessman and former ambassador to the United States. 18 October 2021 12:16 PM
CT ward councillors must answer to residents, not parties - Khayelitsha activist Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to housing activist and community organiser Nkosikhona Swartbooi about service delivery issues... 18 October 2021 11:16 AM
View all Politics
Buying or selling? Property market continues to recover in third quarter Property economist Erwin Rode speaks to Africa Melane about the recovering property market. 18 October 2021 8:16 AM
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all Business
Foodies of SA drops new cookbook with creative and clever food ideas CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cassidy Nydahl, the co-author of "Foodies of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts". 18 October 2021 3:38 PM
Apps can be a game-changer for the visually impaired Pippa Hudson speaks to Carter McGarth about the apps, chats to blind adventurer Christopher Venter, and optometrist Andy Muir. 18 October 2021 10:52 AM
Saying to a POC 'but you speak so well' is quite an insult, says Ivan Johnson Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ivan Johnson about his memoir But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis. 17 October 2021 12:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
View all Entertainment
'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Council Against Smoking following the FDA approval of some vape products last week. 18 October 2021 12:48 PM
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

CT ward councillors must answer to residents, not parties - Khayelitsha activist

18 October 2021 11:16 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Service delivery
Basic services
2021 local government elections
ward councillors

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to housing activist and community organiser Nkosikhona Swartbooi about service delivery issues in Khayelitsha.
  • Khayelitsha activist Nkosikhona Swartbooi says most ward councillors in the area are not driven by the mission to serve the community's needs
  • There have been several killings and death threats against ANC councillors and ward candidates in Khayelitsha ahead of the local government elections
  • Swartbooi says people are becoming ward councillors for the wrong reasons at the community's expense
Image: © delcreations /123rf.com

Khayelitsha activist Nkosikhona Swartbooi says ward councillors in Cape Town should be representing the interests and needs of their communities, not the mandate of their respective parties.

Swartbooi says councillors, especially in poor and working-class communities, often take up their positions for the wrong reasons.

As a result, he says they do not hold themselves accountable to residents.

Swartbooi says ward councillors should represent their community regardless of their political affiliation.

He blames ANC infighting for the killings and death threats against ANC councillors and ward candidates ahead of the municipal polls.

RELATED: ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors'

You have ward councillors accounting to political parties as opposed to accounting to the very residents that have voted them into power.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Khayelitsha community activist

The killings come as a result of the ANC caucuses. The killings are not outside of the party line... It's the ANC people killing one another for the ward councillor seat... it speaks to why people are becoming ward councillors.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Khayelitsha community activist

The social justice activist says inefficient ward councillors contribute to the lack of service delivery seen in various poor areas.

He adds that basic services, especially water and sanitation, are lacking in Khayelitsha due to spatial ineqaulity.

RELATED: Hill-Lewis wants to change perception that DA-run Cape Town is uncaring

Swartbooi's two-year-old nephew drowned after falling into an exposed sewage drain in Khayelitsha in August.

He says this is a painful example of how service delivery issues have a real impact on poor and working-class families.

RELATED: Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole

The lack of service delivery, and all of the issues that we are facing comes as a result of... spatial injustice that was orchestrated by the apartheid government. It is not by chance, it is not by mistake that we are looking at the issues that we are confronted with currently in Khayelitsha.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Khayelitsha community activist

People resisted living here, and they were forced by the apartheid government. Verwoerd himself is the one who named Khayelitsha.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Khayelitsha community activist



18 October 2021 11:16 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Service delivery
Basic services
2021 local government elections
ward councillors

More from Politics

Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN

18 October 2021 2:03 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People losing confidence in political system a slippery slope to tyranny'

18 October 2021 12:16 PM

This week 'In the Chair' with Lester Kiewit is Dr Franklin Sonn Academic, businessman and former ambassador to the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khoi-San Kingdom Party wants to reconnect people with their 'foundation stones'

18 October 2021 10:25 AM

Khoi-San Kingdom Party of RSA's Malcolm Taylor tells Refilwe Moloto it is key to know where we come from in order to move forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Taxi Alliance hopes for amalgamation to 'bring everlasting peace'

18 October 2021 8:51 AM

Theo Malele, spokesperson at National Taxi Alliance speaks to Africa Melane about this past weekend's clashes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out

15 October 2021 11:26 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

15 October 2021 7:18 AM

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretoria late last night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints

15 October 2021 1:08 AM

Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held hostage after a meeting between them and the veterans broke down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freedom Front Plus 'opening the doors' with more racially diverse list: Verwoerd

14 October 2021 5:58 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the changing ideology of the Freedom Front Plus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting

14 October 2021 1:27 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wesley Neumann sided with community to protect pupils from Covid - Hendricks

14 October 2021 1:16 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Vernon Seymour, attorney of principal Wesley Neumann and past Trafalgar High principal Nadeem Hendricks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Buying or selling? Property market continues to recover in third quarter

Local Business Lifestyle

Fake job ads used to lure women for sexual exploitation, warns NGO

Local

Law allows kids aged 12 to 17 to get jabbed without parental consent - Dr. Crisp

Local

EWN Highlights

Case against 53 war vets arrested for Modise, Gungubele hostage drama postponed

18 October 2021 4:43 PM

COVID 4th wave may hit Gauteng as early as Nov: provincial command council

18 October 2021 4:28 PM

From Harlem to Vietnam and then Washington, the journey of Colin Powell

18 October 2021 4:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA