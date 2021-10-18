Khoi-San Kingdom Party wants to reconnect people with their 'foundation stones'





The Khoi-San Kingdom Party of RSA wants to bring back the basics and reconnect South Africans with where they come from

Party co-leader Malcolm Taylor says it is key to understand one's roots in order to know where one is going

Copyright: vollverglasung / 123rf

It is my understanding that there is no small party. Every party has the same capacity to take any amount of members - it's just the people who must decide who they are going to vote for. Malcolm Taylor, Leader - Khoi San Kingdom Party of RSA

Taylor says the party was established in 2017 and has until recently been operating outside of the City of Cape Town. It then began operating from a base in Atlantis and went on to organising nationally.

Now the party is hoping to grow. Malcolm Taylor, Co-Leader - Khoi San Kingdom Party of RSA

As the original leadership undertakes growth they approached Taylor from the Forum for Change who is now acting as co-leader of the party in the run-up to local government elections, he explains.

Most people will find if they made a point of studying their background that we find we have that blood running through our veins of the indigenous, the first peoples of South Africa. Malcolm Taylor, Leader - Khoi San Kingdom Party of RSA

He says the aim of the party is to bring South Africans back to the first principles and basic understanding in society.

Everyone is running on the issue of service delivery...but for us, those are basic secondary things and administrative duties of a government. Governments are either good at it or bad at it. Malcolm Taylor, Leader - Khoi San Kingdom Party of RSA

Our focus is on basics. We want to get back to a principled position, We want to get back to respect, to a joint understanding, to values, an understanding of where you come from. Malcolm Taylor, Leader - Khoi San Kingdom Party of RSA