Khoi-San Kingdom Party wants to reconnect people with their 'foundation stones'
- The Khoi-San Kingdom Party of RSA wants to bring back the basics and reconnect South Africans with where they come from
- Party co-leader Malcolm Taylor says it is key to understand one's roots in order to know where one is going
It is my understanding that there is no small party. Every party has the same capacity to take any amount of members - it's just the people who must decide who they are going to vote for.Malcolm Taylor, Leader - Khoi San Kingdom Party of RSA
Taylor says the party was established in 2017 and has until recently been operating outside of the City of Cape Town. It then began operating from a base in Atlantis and went on to organising nationally.
Now the party is hoping to grow.Malcolm Taylor, Co-Leader - Khoi San Kingdom Party of RSA
As the original leadership undertakes growth they approached Taylor from the Forum for Change who is now acting as co-leader of the party in the run-up to local government elections, he explains.
Most people will find if they made a point of studying their background that we find we have that blood running through our veins of the indigenous, the first peoples of South Africa.Malcolm Taylor, Leader - Khoi San Kingdom Party of RSA
He says the aim of the party is to bring South Africans back to the first principles and basic understanding in society.
Everyone is running on the issue of service delivery...but for us, those are basic secondary things and administrative duties of a government. Governments are either good at it or bad at it.Malcolm Taylor, Leader - Khoi San Kingdom Party of RSA
Our focus is on basics. We want to get back to a principled position, We want to get back to respect, to a joint understanding, to values, an understanding of where you come from.Malcolm Taylor, Leader - Khoi San Kingdom Party of RSA
If you get your foundation stones right, then obviously the rest will fall into place - and we believe that is what the government has got wrong. The foundation stone is missing so you have a whole lot of people running down the road not knowing where they come from anymore and not knowing where they're going.Malcolm Taylor, Leader - Khoi San Kingdom Party of RSA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132190807_rock-art-of-the-old-bushmans.html
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
'People losing confidence in political system a slippery slope to tyranny'
This week 'In the Chair' with Lester Kiewit is Dr Franklin Sonn Academic, businessman and former ambassador to the United States.Read More
ACDP marches to Constitutional Court to protest against mandatory vaccination
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola.Read More
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office.Read More
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille
Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening.Read More
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis
John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work?
Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) Ebrahim Fakir explains.Read More
Covid-19 and state of municipalities will influence voting choices - researcher
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele about voter turnout ahead of the November polls.Read More
'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto.Read More