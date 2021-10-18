Aren't you supposed to be ill? What ARE the rules around medical parole?





- Jacob Zuma was spotted at a Durban casino on Friday, weeks after being released on medical parole

- One does not need to be terminally ill in order to be eligible for medical parole says legal expert

Former President Jacob Zuma has managed to ignite the ire of his critics again after being spotted leaving a casino in Durban on Friday.

The sighting comes after the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed early last month that the former head of state had been placed on medical parole.

Zuma had served less than two months of a 15-month sentence for contempt of court in relation to his non-appearance at the Zondo Commission when he was granted his freedom.

But just what are the conditions related to medical parole?

Africa Melane posed the question to

In terms of medical parole, you don't need to be terminally ill. Professor Lukas Muntingh, Africa Criminal Justice Reform, Dullah Omar Institute - University of the Western Cape

Muntingh explains that the law provides that the body approving the parole can attach a range of conditions to it:

That could include house arrest or restriction to a particular magisterial district... Professor Lukas Muntingh, Africa Criminal Justice Reform, Dullah Omar Institute - University of the Western Cape

It may include prohibiting the person from using drugs and alcohol or associating with particular people. Professor Lukas Muntingh, Africa Criminal Justice Reform, Dullah Omar Institute - University of the Western Cape

According to the Daily Maverick Zuma was seen on Friday leaving the Sibaya Casino in Durban in the company of Carl Niehaus and the former chair of South African Airways, Dudu Myeni.

The DCS said Zuma had made a formal application to leave his residence to travel to another town.

