Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN
- The Swaziland Solidarity Network has urged SADC to step in as tensions escalate in the Kingdom of eSwatini
- Pro-democracy protests are ongoing in eSwatini calling for an end to the regime under King Mswati III
The Swaziland Solidarity Network (SSN) says the Southern African Development Community (SADC) needs to intervene in eSwatini before the situation gets any worse.
Protest action has been ongoing in the landlocked nation demanding an end to the regime under King Mswati III.
King Mswati III has ruled Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, since 1986.
SSN spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the situation in eSwatini is reaching a boiling point.
Schools have been shut down after students joined pro-democracy demonstrations in the southern African kingdom.
According to Lukhele, student groups and private commuter bus operators have been at the forefront of the latest protests over the past two weeks.
He claims that over 100 people have been killed since the unrest began in June and has accused the Swazi government of downplaying the death toll.
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point. The leadership of SADC, if they don't act now, they may find the bus completely gone or find that the train has already passed the station.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
The sooner they move in, the better for the people of Swaziland and also the region as a whole.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
A child's education has been sacrificed by the king because all his children are studying overseas but the poor and ordinary have had their [education] disrupted.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
They were protesting and linking their demands with the broader calls for democratisation.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/flag-banner-nation-emblem-country-2529131/
More from Africa
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More
Your blood donation is needed now!
Do something remarkable. Donate blood.Read More
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa
Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery
COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.Read More
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?
Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.Read More
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated
South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.Read More
Why has the SME sector been supressed?
Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertaintyRead More
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.Read More
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More
More from Politics
'People losing confidence in political system a slippery slope to tyranny'
This week 'In the Chair' with Lester Kiewit is Dr Franklin Sonn Academic, businessman and former ambassador to the United States.Read More
CT ward councillors must answer to residents, not parties - Khayelitsha activist
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to housing activist and community organiser Nkosikhona Swartbooi about service delivery issues in Khayelitsha.Read More
Khoi-San Kingdom Party wants to reconnect people with their 'foundation stones'
Khoi-San Kingdom Party of RSA's Malcolm Taylor tells Refilwe Moloto it is key to know where we come from in order to move forward.Read More
National Taxi Alliance hopes for amalgamation to 'bring everlasting peace'
Theo Malele, spokesperson at National Taxi Alliance speaks to Africa Melane about this past weekend's clashes.Read More
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA.Read More
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretoria late last night.Read More
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints
Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held hostage after a meeting between them and the veterans broke down.Read More
Freedom Front Plus 'opening the doors' with more racially diverse list: Verwoerd
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the changing ideology of the Freedom Front Plus.Read More
Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More