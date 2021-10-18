Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Coko v The State - A guilty rape verdict reversed, a gap in South African Law laid bare?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international law
Today at 17:45
The curious case of the absent dead Englishman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
No Items to show
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN

18 October 2021 2:03 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
King Mswati III
Protest action
eSwatini
unrest
eSwatini protests
Swaziland Solidarity Network

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network.
  • The Swaziland Solidarity Network has urged SADC to step in as tensions escalate in the Kingdom of eSwatini
  • Pro-democracy protests are ongoing in eSwatini calling for an end to the regime under King Mswati III
eSwatini flag by David Peterson from Pixabay.

The Swaziland Solidarity Network (SSN) says the Southern African Development Community (SADC) needs to intervene in eSwatini before the situation gets any worse.

Protest action has been ongoing in the landlocked nation demanding an end to the regime under King Mswati III.

King Mswati III has ruled Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, since 1986.

SSN spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the situation in eSwatini is reaching a boiling point.

Schools have been shut down after students joined pro-democracy demonstrations in the southern African kingdom.

According to Lukhele, student groups and private commuter bus operators have been at the forefront of the latest protests over the past two weeks.

He claims that over 100 people have been killed since the unrest began in June and has accused the Swazi government of downplaying the death toll.

Swaziland is reaching a boiling point. The leadership of SADC, if they don't act now, they may find the bus completely gone or find that the train has already passed the station.

Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network

The sooner they move in, the better for the people of Swaziland and also the region as a whole.

Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network

A child's education has been sacrificed by the king because all his children are studying overseas but the poor and ordinary have had their [education] disrupted.

Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network

They were protesting and linking their demands with the broader calls for democratisation.

Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network



18 October 2021 2:03 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
King Mswati III
Protest action
eSwatini
unrest
eSwatini protests
Swaziland Solidarity Network

