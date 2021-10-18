'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes





- After being sold for more than 15 in the US, some e-cigarettes have finally been given approval by the FDA

- The National Council Against Smoking says the sale and marketing of these products should be regulated in SA

After years of debate and research, vape e-cigarettes have been approved for marketing by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.

The government agency made the announcement last week, however, the approval only applies to tobacco-flavoured products, not other flavours which the FDA says are aimed at younger consumers.

In a statement on its website, Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products says the data provided demonstrates that certain vape products could benefit smokers wanting to quit.

“Today’s authorizations are an important step toward ensuring all new tobacco products undergo the FDA’s robust, scientific premarket evaluation. The manufacturer’s data demonstrates its tobacco-flavored products could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch to these products – either completely or with a significant reduction in cigarette consumption – by reducing their exposure to harmful chemicals,” said Mitch Zeller, J.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

“We must remain vigilant with this authorization and we will monitor the marketing of the products, including whether the company fails to comply with any regulatory requirements or if credible evidence emerges of significant use by individuals who did not previously use a tobacco product, including youth. We will take action as appropriate, including withdrawing the authorization.”

But not everyone has welcomed the move by the FDA.

The National Council Against Smoking says

Another study released about two weeks ago found that there are thousands on unknown chemicals when people vape. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy director - National Council Against Smoking

Vaping is still linked to lung disease, heart disease, increased odds of asthma... Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy director - National Council Against Smoking

We are advocating for the regulation of these products. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy director - National Council Against Smoking

In South Africa anyone can sell e-cigarettes in any flavour, we don't even know what's in them, there's no regulation whatsoever. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy director - National Council Against Smoking

