'People losing confidence in political system a slippery slope to tyranny'





When the electorate lose trust in the system it is a slippery slope to tyranny and dictatorship, opines Dr Franklin Sonn

Over 800 people have cast their vote at the Hector Peterson Library in Lwandle, Cape Town. Over 2000 people are expected to vote at this station today. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

This week 'In the Chair' with Lester Kiewit is Dr Franklin Sonn Academic, businessman and former ambassador to the United States.

What are Sonn's thoughts on the upcoming elections and politics in South Africa in general, asks Lester?

Both the current ruling party and the opposition do not garner much trust among the South African populace, Afrobarmoter confirmed in its latest polls.

Political trust in elected officials is at an all-time low and Sonn agrees this is a major problem.

If government fails, as it appears to be, with just looting, theft, abuse, and clearly treating the voter with disdain, if that happens then people become negative. Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA

He says that negativity on the part of the electorate has seen many examples globally through history, of a slide into tyranny and dictatorship from a democracy.

People lose confidence in the system. Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA

When the Constitution has been abused to the extent that it has been in South Africa at the moment, then we do run the risk of people being prepared to give up their rights. Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA

Once you are in a military dictatorship, then things will go very, very badly. Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA

What we should be doing with two weeks to go, is people should stand up and tell government where they have failed. Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA

It is time for another struggle now. Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA

He senses that South Africans find it difficult to speak out against corruption.