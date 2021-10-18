'People losing confidence in political system a slippery slope to tyranny'
- When the electorate lose trust in the system it is a slippery slope to tyranny and dictatorship, opines Dr Franklin Sonn
This week 'In the Chair' with Lester Kiewit is Dr Franklin Sonn Academic, businessman and former ambassador to the United States.
What are Sonn's thoughts on the upcoming elections and politics in South Africa in general, asks Lester?
Both the current ruling party and the opposition do not garner much trust among the South African populace, Afrobarmoter confirmed in its latest polls.
Political trust in elected officials is at an all-time low and Sonn agrees this is a major problem.
If government fails, as it appears to be, with just looting, theft, abuse, and clearly treating the voter with disdain, if that happens then people become negative.Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA
He says that negativity on the part of the electorate has seen many examples globally through history, of a slide into tyranny and dictatorship from a democracy.
People lose confidence in the system.Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA
When the Constitution has been abused to the extent that it has been in South Africa at the moment, then we do run the risk of people being prepared to give up their rights.Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA
Once you are in a military dictatorship, then things will go very, very badly.Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA
What we should be doing with two weeks to go, is people should stand up and tell government where they have failed.Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA
It is time for another struggle now.Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA
He senses that South Africans find it difficult to speak out against corruption.
What happens then is you steal bread out of hungry mouths.Dr Franklin Sonn, Former SA ambassador to USA
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN.
