Foodies of SA drops new cookbook with creative and clever food ideas

Today at 17:20
Coko v The State - A guilty rape verdict reversed, a gap in South African Law laid bare?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international law
Today at 17:45
The curious case of the absent dead Englishman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
So you're under paid, what next? An expert's guide to getting a raise Sara-Jayne King is joined by ICHATI's Devan Moonsamey who shares tips and advice on negotiating a salary increase 18 October 2021 1:34 PM
Cops arrest 3 suspects connected to Mitchells Plain mass shooting Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz speaks to Mandy Wiener about the shooting and the arrests. 18 October 2021 1:30 PM
View all Local
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
'People losing confidence in political system a slippery slope to tyranny' This week 'In the Chair' with Lester Kiewit is Dr Franklin Sonn Academic, businessman and former ambassador to the United States. 18 October 2021 12:16 PM
CT ward councillors must answer to residents, not parties - Khayelitsha activist Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to housing activist and community organiser Nkosikhona Swartbooi about service delivery issues... 18 October 2021 11:16 AM
View all Politics
Buying or selling? Property market continues to recover in third quarter Property economist Erwin Rode speaks to Africa Melane about the recovering property market. 18 October 2021 8:16 AM
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all Business
Foodies of SA drops new cookbook with creative and clever food ideas CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cassidy Nydahl, the co-author of "Foodies of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts". 18 October 2021 3:38 PM
Apps can be a game-changer for the visually impaired Pippa Hudson speaks to Carter McGarth about the apps, chats to blind adventurer Christopher Venter, and optometrist Andy Muir. 18 October 2021 10:52 AM
Saying to a POC 'but you speak so well' is quite an insult, says Ivan Johnson Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ivan Johnson about his memoir But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis. 17 October 2021 12:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
View all Entertainment
'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Council Against Smoking following the FDA approval of some vape products last week. 18 October 2021 12:48 PM
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Foodies of SA drops new cookbook with creative and clever food ideas

18 October 2021 3:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
cookbook
recipes
Foodies of South Africa
Foodies of SA
Foodies of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cassidy Nydahl, the co-author of "Foodies of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts".
  • Foodies of South Africa has launched its latest cookbook which offers shortcuts for simple and tasty recipes
  • The video-sharing platform has been bringing South Africans together through really good food over the past five years
  • Each recipe in the new cookbook comes with a QR code to unlock a step-by-step video

Popular-food blogging platform Foodies of South Africa has released its third cookbook for fans and fellow food enthusiasts to savour.

The platform's latest cookbook "Kitchen Shortcuts" offers tips, tricks, and recipes for smarter cooking.

The book costs R390 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Bokamoso Education Trust.

Co-author Cassidy Nydahl says the book is filled with creative and easy recipes for South African homes.

Each recipe is accompanied by a QR code so that readers can also follow step-by-step recipe videos, she explains.

The idea is that as you page through the cookbook and you look for your perfect recipe, you are then able to scan the QR code and follow the step-by-step video showing you exactly how to make it while you follow the recipe in the cookbook as well.

Cassidy Nydahl, Co-author of Foodies Of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts

Foodies of SA was started five years ago as an online platform for recipe videos that are fun, easy, and proudly local.

The brand's social media platforms have garnered millions of views with easy recipes and food videos that have inspired South Africans with diverse cultural backgrounds and kitchen skills.

Foodies of SA has a Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube page. They've also created a private community on Facebook with over 180,000 aspiring home cooks and bakers.

The actual audience that sees our videos every day is over 2 million. It's all about bringing South Africans together through really good food and making sure that all our videos and our recipes are accessible and fun and easy to cook.

Cassidy Nydahl, Co-author of Foodies Of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts

We realise that the majority of South Africans don't have the budget, or the time or the effort or even the skills to put those kinds of [expensive] dishes together. They really just want to look good in the kitchen and be able to feed their families and friends, and also have a little bit of fun. That's exactly what we're trying to achieve with our videos.

Cassidy Nydahl, Co-author of Foodies Of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts



More from Lifestyle

David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury

18 October 2021 3:58 PM

African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Apps can be a game-changer for the visually impaired

18 October 2021 10:52 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Carter McGarth about the apps, chats to blind adventurer Christopher Venter, and optometrist Andy Muir.

Read More arrow_forward

Buying or selling? Property market continues to recover in third quarter

18 October 2021 8:16 AM

Property economist Erwin Rode speaks to Africa Melane about the recovering property market.

Read More arrow_forward

Saying to a POC 'but you speak so well' is quite an insult, says Ivan Johnson

17 October 2021 12:12 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ivan Johnson about his memoir But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

Daughter of late golf champ wants to normalise talking about mental health

17 October 2021 11:40 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mrs South Africa semi-finalist Chane Todd about her father Wayne Westner's suicide and mental health.

Read More arrow_forward

Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu'

16 October 2021 12:24 PM

SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical productions.

Read More arrow_forward

Is your home firesafe? Top tips on how to prepare for Cape Town's fire season

16 October 2021 9:34 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicky Schmidt of Parkscape about how residents can prepare for the high fire season.

Read More arrow_forward

Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains

15 October 2021 5:36 PM

Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021

15 October 2021 5:25 PM

John's book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness!

15 October 2021 2:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Buying or selling? Property market continues to recover in third quarter

Local Business Lifestyle

Fake job ads used to lure women for sexual exploitation, warns NGO

Local

Law allows kids aged 12 to 17 to get jabbed without parental consent - Dr. Crisp

Local

EWN Highlights

Case against 53 war vets arrested for Modise, Gungubele hostage drama postponed

18 October 2021 4:43 PM

COVID 4th wave may hit Gauteng as early as Nov: provincial command council

18 October 2021 4:28 PM

From Harlem to Vietnam and then Washington, the journey of Colin Powell

18 October 2021 4:06 PM

