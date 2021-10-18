Foodies of SA drops new cookbook with creative and clever food ideas
- Foodies of South Africa has launched its latest cookbook which offers shortcuts for simple and tasty recipes
- The video-sharing platform has been bringing South Africans together through really good food over the past five years
- Each recipe in the new cookbook comes with a QR code to unlock a step-by-step video
Popular-food blogging platform Foodies of South Africa has released its third cookbook for fans and fellow food enthusiasts to savour.
The platform's latest cookbook "Kitchen Shortcuts" offers tips, tricks, and recipes for smarter cooking.
The book costs R390 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Bokamoso Education Trust.
Co-author Cassidy Nydahl says the book is filled with creative and easy recipes for South African homes.
Each recipe is accompanied by a QR code so that readers can also follow step-by-step recipe videos, she explains.
The idea is that as you page through the cookbook and you look for your perfect recipe, you are then able to scan the QR code and follow the step-by-step video showing you exactly how to make it while you follow the recipe in the cookbook as well.Cassidy Nydahl, Co-author of Foodies Of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts
Foodies of SA was started five years ago as an online platform for recipe videos that are fun, easy, and proudly local.
The brand's social media platforms have garnered millions of views with easy recipes and food videos that have inspired South Africans with diverse cultural backgrounds and kitchen skills.
Foodies of SA has a Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube page. They've also created a private community on Facebook with over 180,000 aspiring home cooks and bakers.
The actual audience that sees our videos every day is over 2 million. It's all about bringing South Africans together through really good food and making sure that all our videos and our recipes are accessible and fun and easy to cook.Cassidy Nydahl, Co-author of Foodies Of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts
We realise that the majority of South Africans don't have the budget, or the time or the effort or even the skills to put those kinds of [expensive] dishes together. They really just want to look good in the kitchen and be able to feed their families and friends, and also have a little bit of fun. That's exactly what we're trying to achieve with our videos.Cassidy Nydahl, Co-author of Foodies Of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts
