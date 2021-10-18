Cops arrest 3 suspects connected to Mitchells Plain mass shooting
- A woman was killed and several others including children wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a 21st birthday in Mitchells Plain on Saturday night
- Three suspects have been arrested
It is reported that the assailants randomly opened fire from a green Honda Ballade on a 21st birthday party in Montclair, Mitchells Plain on Saturday evening, killing one woman and wounding seven other people, including three children.
Anti-gang unit detectives arrested the suspects, aged 22, 35, and 38, who were all from Mitchells Plain. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make the court appearances in Mitchells Plain on charges of murder and attempted murder, stated SAPS Andre Traut.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz who says a meeting has been set up with himself, Western Cape premier Alan Winde and the provincial police commissioner to obtain a broader view of what happened not only on Saturday but also in the recent spike in gang violence on the Cape Flats.
We just want to get a proper plan and hear what exactly is happeneing.Minister Albert Fitz, MEC for Community Safety - Western Cape
Immediate steps taken have been to deploy extra City of Cape Town and provincial-funded forces from LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) to the Lenteguer and Mandalay areas of Mitchells Plain, he adds.
We are really elated at the arrest of those three suspects. I think the activation plan really paid off.Minister Albert Fitz, MEC for Community Safety - Western Cape
We are really baffled at what the motive is.Minister Albert Fitz, MEC for Community Safety - Western Cape
#MitchellsPlainShooting What was meant to be a celebration of life…ended in death. The area remains tense. LP pic.twitter.com/XE3D60LrI8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 17, 2021
Source : Supplied
More from Local
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury
African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.Read More
So you're under paid, what next? An expert's guide to getting a raise
Sara-Jayne King is joined by ICHATI's Devan Moonsamey who shares tips and advice on negotiating a salary increaseRead More
'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes
Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Council Against Smoking following the FDA approval of some vape products last week.Read More
Fake job ads used to lure women for sexual exploitation, warns NGO
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Seema Naidoo, the founder and CEO of the Hope to Heal Foundation.Read More
Lawyer clarifies judgment in contraversial EC rape 'consent' case
Lester Kiewit speaks to lawyer Maushami Chetty about the ruling in a rape case in the E.C which has put consent in the spotlight.Read More
Khoi-San Kingdom Party wants to reconnect people with their 'foundation stones'
Khoi-San Kingdom Party of RSA's Malcolm Taylor tells Refilwe Moloto it is key to know where we come from in order to move forward.Read More
Aren't you supposed to be ill? What ARE the rules around medical parole?
Africa Melane asks legal expert Professor Lukas Muntingh about the conditions attached to medical parole.Read More
Buying or selling? Property market continues to recover in third quarter
Property economist Erwin Rode speaks to Africa Melane about the recovering property market.Read More
Saying to a POC 'but you speak so well' is quite an insult, says Ivan Johnson
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ivan Johnson about his memoir But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis.Read More