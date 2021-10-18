Cops arrest 3 suspects connected to Mitchells Plain mass shooting





A woman was killed and several others including children wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a 21st birthday in Mitchells Plain on Saturday night

Three suspects have been arrested

Police and paramedic services at the scene of a shooting in Montclair, Mitchells Plain on 16 October 2021. Picture: Supplied

It is reported that the assailants randomly opened fire from a green Honda Ballade on a 21st birthday party in Montclair, Mitchells Plain on Saturday evening, killing one woman and wounding seven other people, including three children.

Anti-gang unit detectives arrested the suspects, aged 22, 35, and 38, who were all from Mitchells Plain. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make the court appearances in Mitchells Plain on charges of murder and attempted murder, stated SAPS Andre Traut.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz who says a meeting has been set up with himself, Western Cape premier Alan Winde and the provincial police commissioner to obtain a broader view of what happened not only on Saturday but also in the recent spike in gang violence on the Cape Flats.

We just want to get a proper plan and hear what exactly is happeneing. Minister Albert Fitz, MEC for Community Safety - Western Cape

Immediate steps taken have been to deploy extra City of Cape Town and provincial-funded forces from LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) to the Lenteguer and Mandalay areas of Mitchells Plain, he adds.

We are really elated at the arrest of those three suspects. I think the activation plan really paid off. Minister Albert Fitz, MEC for Community Safety - Western Cape

We are really baffled at what the motive is. Minister Albert Fitz, MEC for Community Safety - Western Cape

#MitchellsPlainShooting What was meant to be a celebration of life…ended in death. The area remains tense. LP pic.twitter.com/XE3D60LrI8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 17, 2021