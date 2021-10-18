So you're under paid, what next? An expert's guide to getting a raise





- It is essential to know what you bring to the table and what you are worth to your employer say career experts

- Negotiating an increase based on your personal wants and outgoing is not the way to go

You're skilled, hard-working and experienced in your industry, but come month-end your salary simply doesn't reflect what you bring to the table as an employee.

You're underpaid. So what next?

Asking for a pay rise can be a daunting task, but if you’re equipped with the right knowledge and the right approach, you increase the chance of success significantly, say career experts.

I Can Help Africa Training Institute director Devan Moonsamey joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne recently to share some dos and don'ts when it comes to asking for a raise.

Keep it professional, not personal:

People tend to get quite emotional about these things and that's never a good idea. Devan Moonsamey, Director - I Can Help Africa Training Institute

Be cautious of issuing ultimatums:

It's not a good thing to do at all, what does it do for long-term relationship building with your current employer? Devan Moonsamey, Director - I Can Help Africa Training Institute

Be aware that your employer may call your bluff:

Some people even create a fake job offer or they've only gone for an interview, they don't have an official offer letter in their hand and then they use that as a bargaining tool. Devan Moonsamey, Director - I Can Help Africa Training Institute

Stop comparing what you earn to what your colleague earns

There may be an industry standard that you may be able to find online, but some people may be being rewarded for loyalty, for many, many years of service. They may have been subjected to annual pay increases. Devan Moonsamey, Director - I Can Help Africa Training Institute

