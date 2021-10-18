'These incidents happen regularly' - Mitchells Plain CPF chair on mass shooting

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Initiative hopes to empower women in tourism
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Nirmala Reddy - Strategy Specialist: Entreprise & Supplier Development, Nedbank at Nedbank
Today at 05:10
What impact will the spate of political killings have on the LGE?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Sethugelo Matebesi - Political analyst and lecturer at University of Free State
Today at 06:10
Organic Humanity Movement Party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lauren Evanthea - Founder at Organic Humanity Movement
Today at 06:25
SA school leavers to benefit from Triggerfish animation studio three-year German funding deal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Colin Payne - CEO at Triggerfish Animation Studio
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Integration of Informal Sector through block chain technology
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Drew - Sustainability Director at Coca Cola Africa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Richards Bay port fire sees foreign revenue go up in smoke
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Henk Langenhoven - Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 07:20
Meet the Breedevalley Independent's mayoral candidate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nik Wullschleger - Mayoral candidate for the Breedevalley Independents
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Victims of Hermanus' sex predator speak out
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rozanne Sack
Nikita Theodosiou - lawyer acting on behalf of victims of sexual violence
Today at 08:21
Africa Report with Leanne de Bassompierre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Fans are back in the stadiums
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Alexander - President at SARU
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Covid-19 vaccinations to children over 12: Paediatric Association reax
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
SA not taking advantage of China's coal demand
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter Major - Director of Mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions
Today at 10:30
Small Parties in the LGE
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ayanda Nonambane - Party leader at One Movement for Cape Town (OMCPT)
Gabriel Campher - Party leader at The Greens
Leon Greeff - Spokesperson at Economic Liberation Congress
Today at 10:45
But opposition parties aren't worth the while?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr. Piet Croucamp - Lecturer - Dept. Of Politics at University of Johannesburg
Today at 11:07
Absa CapeEpic crossing
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 11:11
Pixie Pink Child Advocate
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pixie pink
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 18 October 2021 7:48 PM
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
'These incidents happen regularly' - Mitchells Plain CPF chair on mass shooting Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Mitchells Plain CPF chair Norman Jantjies about the mass shooting that took place over... 18 October 2021 4:57 PM
View all Local
'People losing confidence in political system a slippery slope to tyranny' This week 'In the Chair' with Lester Kiewit is Dr Franklin Sonn Academic, businessman and former ambassador to the United States. 18 October 2021 12:16 PM
CT ward councillors must answer to residents, not parties - Khayelitsha activist Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to housing activist and community organiser Nkosikhona Swartbooi about service delivery issues... 18 October 2021 11:16 AM
Khoi-San Kingdom Party wants to reconnect people with their 'foundation stones' Khoi-San Kingdom Party of RSA's Malcolm Taylor tells Refilwe Moloto it is key to know where we come from in order to move forward. 18 October 2021 10:25 AM
View all Politics
Buying or selling? Property market continues to recover in third quarter Property economist Erwin Rode speaks to Africa Melane about the recovering property market. 18 October 2021 8:16 AM
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
View all Business
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
Foodies of SA drops new cookbook with creative and clever food ideas CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cassidy Nydahl, the co-author of "Foodies of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts". 18 October 2021 3:38 PM
Apps can be a game-changer for the visually impaired Pippa Hudson speaks to Carter McGarth about the apps, chats to blind adventurer Christopher Venter, and optometrist Andy Muir. 18 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
View all Entertainment
'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Council Against Smoking following the FDA approval of some vape products last week. 18 October 2021 12:48 PM
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'These incidents happen regularly' - Mitchells Plain CPF chair on mass shooting

18 October 2021 4:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mitchells Plain
Mitchells Plain CPF
Mass shooting
Norman Jantjies
Montclair
Montclair shooting
gang-related

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Mitchells Plain CPF chair Norman Jantjies about the mass shooting that took place over the weekend.
  • Three suspects have been arrested following a drive-by shooting in Montclair, Mitchells Plain
  • A woman was killed and several others including children wounded on Saturday night
  • Mitchells Plain CPF chair Norman Jantjies says gang-related shootings are a common occurrence in the area
More law enforcement officers have been deployed to the streets of Mitchells Plain following a number of deadly shootings in the area. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News.

Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Norman Jantjies says fatal shootings in the gang-ridden neighbourhood have become commonplace.

His comments come after a mass shooting in Montclair, in Mitchells Plain on Saturday night. The victims were attending a birthday party at the time.

A woman was killed and seven other people were wounded, with the youngest victim only five years old.

"This type of shooting is quite a regular occurrence in a place like Mitchells Plain and many other townships on the Cape Flats", Jantjies tells CapeTalk.

Police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting incident that is believed to be gang-related.

RELATED: Cops arrest 3 suspects connected to Mitchells Plain mass shooting

Jantjies says it's possible that the gunmen were targeting an individual or people attending the party on Saturday.

He says most gang-related shootings are driven by drug territory, wars between rival gangs, or infighting within a gang.

RELATED: Winde wants to take over policing powers in WC - and Action Society supports him

The CPF chair says there aren't enough police resources to effectively and sustainably deal with gangsterism in Cape Town.

He says officials have to capacitate local neighbourhood watch groups and boost City Law Enforcement, in addition to implementing more social interventions.

"We need a more integrated and sustained intervention. You'll never make a big dent by just having extra police on the grounds. We need social programmes", he adds.

It appears to be gang-related although the police are not saying that. The community and the people who know some of the perpetrators claim that it's gang-related.

Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF

It's not an isolated incident. These incidents happen regularly. It's not always seven or eight people being shot, sometimes just one or sometimes just two, but it's a regular occurrence and there's nothing unique about it. The bad thing about this is that there was probably a lot of innocent people that were wounded in the process.

Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF

It's normally linked to the supply of drugs and protecting or increasing your drug threshold in the area but sometimes it could be relatively trivial, maybe something about a girlfriend.

Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF

I am firmly of the opinion that you cannot just gangsterism through policing and having some extra boots on the ground. If you do have, it must be in a sustained way.

Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF



18 October 2021 4:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mitchells Plain
Mitchells Plain CPF
Mass shooting
Norman Jantjies
Montclair
Montclair shooting
gang-related

More from Local

Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns

18 October 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists

18 October 2021 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury

18 October 2021 3:58 PM

African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

So you're under paid, what next? An expert's guide to getting a raise

18 October 2021 1:34 PM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by ICHATI's Devan Moonsamey who shares tips and advice on negotiating a salary increase

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cops arrest 3 suspects connected to Mitchells Plain mass shooting

18 October 2021 1:30 PM

Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz speaks to Mandy Wiener about the shooting and the arrests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes

18 October 2021 12:48 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Council Against Smoking following the FDA approval of some vape products last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fake job ads used to lure women for sexual exploitation, warns NGO

18 October 2021 12:28 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Seema Naidoo, the founder and CEO of the Hope to Heal Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lawyer clarifies judgment in contraversial EC rape 'consent' case

18 October 2021 11:18 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to lawyer Maushami Chetty about the ruling in a rape case in the E.C which has put consent in the spotlight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khoi-San Kingdom Party wants to reconnect people with their 'foundation stones'

18 October 2021 10:25 AM

Khoi-San Kingdom Party of RSA's Malcolm Taylor tells Refilwe Moloto it is key to know where we come from in order to move forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aren't you supposed to be ill? What ARE the rules around medical parole?

18 October 2021 10:17 AM

Africa Melane asks legal expert Professor Lukas Muntingh about the conditions attached to medical parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Buying or selling? Property market continues to recover in third quarter

Local Business Lifestyle

Fake job ads used to lure women for sexual exploitation, warns NGO

Local

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Lawyers defending war vets arrested for hostage drama oppose case extension

18 October 2021 8:39 PM

MEC Mamabolo: Govt, taxi associations need to resolve issues over routes

18 October 2021 8:30 PM

eSwatini civil groups condemn King Mswati III’s decision to shut schools

18 October 2021 8:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA