'These incidents happen regularly' - Mitchells Plain CPF chair on mass shooting





Three suspects have been arrested following a drive-by shooting in Montclair, Mitchells Plain

A woman was killed and several others including children wounded on Saturday night

Mitchells Plain CPF chair Norman Jantjies says gang-related shootings are a common occurrence in the area

More law enforcement officers have been deployed to the streets of Mitchells Plain following a number of deadly shootings in the area. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News.

Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Norman Jantjies says fatal shootings in the gang-ridden neighbourhood have become commonplace.

His comments come after a mass shooting in Montclair, in Mitchells Plain on Saturday night. The victims were attending a birthday party at the time.

A woman was killed and seven other people were wounded, with the youngest victim only five years old.

"This type of shooting is quite a regular occurrence in a place like Mitchells Plain and many other townships on the Cape Flats", Jantjies tells CapeTalk.

Police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting incident that is believed to be gang-related.

Jantjies says it's possible that the gunmen were targeting an individual or people attending the party on Saturday.

He says most gang-related shootings are driven by drug territory, wars between rival gangs, or infighting within a gang.

The CPF chair says there aren't enough police resources to effectively and sustainably deal with gangsterism in Cape Town.

He says officials have to capacitate local neighbourhood watch groups and boost City Law Enforcement, in addition to implementing more social interventions.

"We need a more integrated and sustained intervention. You'll never make a big dent by just having extra police on the grounds. We need social programmes", he adds.

It appears to be gang-related although the police are not saying that. The community and the people who know some of the perpetrators claim that it's gang-related. Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF

It's not an isolated incident. These incidents happen regularly. It's not always seven or eight people being shot, sometimes just one or sometimes just two, but it's a regular occurrence and there's nothing unique about it. The bad thing about this is that there was probably a lot of innocent people that were wounded in the process. Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF

It's normally linked to the supply of drugs and protecting or increasing your drug threshold in the area but sometimes it could be relatively trivial, maybe something about a girlfriend. Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF

I am firmly of the opinion that you cannot just gangsterism through policing and having some extra boots on the ground. If you do have, it must be in a sustained way. Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF