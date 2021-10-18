'These incidents happen regularly' - Mitchells Plain CPF chair on mass shooting
- Three suspects have been arrested following a drive-by shooting in Montclair, Mitchells Plain
- A woman was killed and several others including children wounded on Saturday night
- Mitchells Plain CPF chair Norman Jantjies says gang-related shootings are a common occurrence in the area
Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Norman Jantjies says fatal shootings in the gang-ridden neighbourhood have become commonplace.
His comments come after a mass shooting in Montclair, in Mitchells Plain on Saturday night. The victims were attending a birthday party at the time.
A woman was killed and seven other people were wounded, with the youngest victim only five years old.
"This type of shooting is quite a regular occurrence in a place like Mitchells Plain and many other townships on the Cape Flats", Jantjies tells CapeTalk.
Police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting incident that is believed to be gang-related.
RELATED: Cops arrest 3 suspects connected to Mitchells Plain mass shooting
Jantjies says it's possible that the gunmen were targeting an individual or people attending the party on Saturday.
He says most gang-related shootings are driven by drug territory, wars between rival gangs, or infighting within a gang.
RELATED: Winde wants to take over policing powers in WC - and Action Society supports him
The CPF chair says there aren't enough police resources to effectively and sustainably deal with gangsterism in Cape Town.
He says officials have to capacitate local neighbourhood watch groups and boost City Law Enforcement, in addition to implementing more social interventions.
"We need a more integrated and sustained intervention. You'll never make a big dent by just having extra police on the grounds. We need social programmes", he adds.
It appears to be gang-related although the police are not saying that. The community and the people who know some of the perpetrators claim that it's gang-related.Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF
It's not an isolated incident. These incidents happen regularly. It's not always seven or eight people being shot, sometimes just one or sometimes just two, but it's a regular occurrence and there's nothing unique about it. The bad thing about this is that there was probably a lot of innocent people that were wounded in the process.Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF
It's normally linked to the supply of drugs and protecting or increasing your drug threshold in the area but sometimes it could be relatively trivial, maybe something about a girlfriend.Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF
I am firmly of the opinion that you cannot just gangsterism through policing and having some extra boots on the ground. If you do have, it must be in a sustained way.Norman Jantjies, Chairman - Mitchells Plain CPF
More from Local
Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.Read More
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury
African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.Read More
So you're under paid, what next? An expert's guide to getting a raise
Sara-Jayne King is joined by ICHATI's Devan Moonsamey who shares tips and advice on negotiating a salary increaseRead More
Cops arrest 3 suspects connected to Mitchells Plain mass shooting
Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz speaks to Mandy Wiener about the shooting and the arrests.Read More
'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes
Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Council Against Smoking following the FDA approval of some vape products last week.Read More
Fake job ads used to lure women for sexual exploitation, warns NGO
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Seema Naidoo, the founder and CEO of the Hope to Heal Foundation.Read More
Lawyer clarifies judgment in contraversial EC rape 'consent' case
Lester Kiewit speaks to lawyer Maushami Chetty about the ruling in a rape case in the E.C which has put consent in the spotlight.Read More
Khoi-San Kingdom Party wants to reconnect people with their 'foundation stones'
Khoi-San Kingdom Party of RSA's Malcolm Taylor tells Refilwe Moloto it is key to know where we come from in order to move forward.Read More