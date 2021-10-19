Victims of alleged Hermanus surf coach rapist urged to come forward to open case





The owner of a surf school and B&B in Hermanus has been accused of rape and sexual harassment

Two women from abroad have submitted detailed statements alleging that he raped and isolated them

Since the allegations surfaced, many more women from overseas have also relayed stories about his predatory behaviour

An anti-abuse NGO is urging any South African victims to come forward so that a case can be opened with SAPS

Image: © nightunter/123rf.com

An organisation dedicated to helping survivors of abuse has urged local victims to come forward following rape allegations levelled against the owner of a surf school in Hermanus.

Two women from the UK and the US have claimed that the man isolated and raped them while they were at the man’s surf school, which also offers accommodation in the coastal town.

The women, referred to as Sarah and Kate in order to protect their identities, have opened up about their ordeals to help stop more women from falling victim to the man.

An in-depth article published by Maverick Citizen last month provides greater detail about the traumatic experiences that Sarah and Kate faced while staying at his surf lodge.

The two women are now working with the anti-abuse orgranisation Koleinu SA to help take action against the alleged perpetrator.

It appears the man may have exploited many young women travellers who stayed at his property over the years.

Koleinu SA co-founder Rozanne Sack says many more women living abroad have shared stories about how they were coerced, harassed, or demeaned by the man.

Kate and Sarah were allegedly raped by this alleged perpetrator but we have many stories where it's been sexual harassment, boundary violations, verbal abuse. Rozanne Sack, Co-Founder - Koleinu SA

The organisation is helping Sarah and Kate look for any South African women that he may have preyed on in order to lay criminal charges against him.

"Their objective was to raise awareness and potentially get a local survivor to come forward", Sack tells CapeTalk.

Lawyer Nikita Theodosiou explains that a criminal case must be instituted by a South African victim and the overseas victims can join the case virtually.

No South African women have come forward at this stage.

The man is not being named because he has not appeared in court or been formally charged.

We haven't had someone [in South Africa] come forward as yet. The difficulty with this particular is because the victims are overseas... and the crimes had to be in South Africa by a South African, and the trial has to take place in South Africa. Nikita Theodosiou, Lawyer

We have been working with the US Embassy and the British Embassy to get official statements for them, but what we really need is a local victim to come forward and to actually institute the proceedings here. They need to register a criminal case and a docket needs to be opened for the criminal proceedings to begin. Nikita Theodosiou, Lawyer