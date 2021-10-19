MEC Schäfer appeals to all WC residents to avoid disrupting matric exams
- Education MEC Debbie Schäfer is hoping that there will be no disruptions or transport strikes as Grade 12 learners begin their final prac exams
- Matric exam practicals will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday
- Schäfer says she's aware of potentially disruptive behaviour that could emerge ahead of the municipal election
- The MEC has also pleaded with Eskom to keep the lights on
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has warned against any potentially disruptive behaviour as the matric class of 2021 begins their final examinations.
The practical exams for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) will kick off on Tuesday 19 October with 10,058 learners expected to complete their Computer Applications Technology (CAT) practical, while 875 learners have their Information Technology (IT) practical exam on Wednesday.
MEC Schäfer says she hopes protests and strikes can be avoided during the exam period.
She has noted that elections tend to bring out disruptive behaviour.
The MEC says any action that prevents learners from getting to their exams – and writing them in peace – is unacceptable and adds extra unnecessary stress to what is already a very stressful time.
She's urged politicians, community groups and commercial organisations to avoid disruptions over the next eight weeks.
I appeal to you to put the interests of our children first over the next two months. This is the first matric class to have spent their entire Grade 12 year in pandemic conditions. They have been through enough. We owe it to them to make sure that they have the best possible chance of succeeding in these exams and completing their school career.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
At the same time, Schäfer has pleaded with Eskom to keep the lights on for the duration of the matric exams.
"Unfortunately, we face the looming threat of load-shedding, which was implemented for a large part of last week. It is extremely disappointing that this has again reared its head just as the NSC practical tasks are set to begin", she says in a statement.
Source : @DebbieSchafer/Twitter
